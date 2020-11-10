Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The value of industrial production in September 2020 0.4% lower at the monthly level

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 04:33am EST
The value of industrial production at the monthly level in September 2020 slightly lower

In September 2020 the total value of industrial production was 0.4% lower than in August 2020. At the monthly level the value of industrial production was lower in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in manufacturing (by 1.0% and 0.5%, respectively), while in mining and quarrying it was 7.5% higher.

Compared to September 2019, the total value of industrial production fell by 3.6%. It declined the most in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (by 5.3%), followed by manufacturing (by 3.6%), while in mining and quarrying the value of industrial production grew by 14.1%.

Turnover in industry and the value of stocks at the monthly level remain higher

In September 2020, the total turnover in industry was higher at the monthly level by 1.0%. It grew in both the domestic and non-domestic market. Turnover in industry grew for the fifth month in a row.

At the annual level the total turnover in industry was lower by 5.1%, with turnover in the domestic market declining by 3.1% and in the non-domestic market by 5.6%. Turnover at the annual level fell in all main industrial groupings, mostly in intermediate goods industries (by 7.3%), followed by capital goods industries (by 6.5%) and consumer goods industries (by 0.6%).

In September 2020, the total value of stocks in industrial production was 1.0% higher than in August 2020 and 0.6% higher than in September 2019. The value of stocks at the annual level grew only in the main industrial grouping consumer goods (by 11.5%). In other main industrial groupings it was slightly lower.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 09:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:47aUNITED INTERNET : Interim Statement Q3 2020
PU
04:47aADIDAS : Presentation 9M Results
PU
04:45aHYPOPORT SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:44aTOKYO DOME : says to hold shareholder meeting to vote on activist proposal
RE
04:44aBEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
RE
04:44aHSBC HLDGS : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
04:44aUBS AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04:44aSANTANDER : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
04:44aFIRSTRAND LIMITED - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT : retirement of prescribed officer
PU
04:44aGLOBALDATA : China continues to top Asia-Pacific M&A deal activity during Q3 2020, finds GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
4UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Westfield owner Unibail's shareholders reject right..
5Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group