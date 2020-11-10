The value of industrial production in September 2020 0.4% lower at the monthly level

In September 2020 the total value of industrial production was 0.4% lower than in August 2020. At the monthly level the value of industrial production was lower in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in manufacturing (by 1.0% and 0.5%, respectively), while in mining and quarrying it was 7.5% higher.

Compared to September 2019, the total value of industrial production fell by 3.6%. It declined the most in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (by 5.3%), followed by manufacturing (by 3.6%), while in mining and quarrying the value of industrial production grew by 14.1%.

Turnover in industry and the value of stocks at the monthly level remain higher

In September 2020, the total turnover in industry was higher at the monthly level by 1.0%. It grew in both the domestic and non-domestic market. Turnover in industry grew for the fifth month in a row.

At the annual level the total turnover in industry was lower by 5.1%, with turnover in the domestic market declining by 3.1% and in the non-domestic market by 5.6%. Turnover at the annual level fell in all main industrial groupings, mostly in intermediate goods industries (by 7.3%), followed by capital goods industries (by 6.5%) and consumer goods industries (by 0.6%).

In September 2020, the total value of stocks in industrial production was 1.0% higher than in August 2020 and 0.6% higher than in September 2019. The value of stocks at the annual level grew only in the main industrial grouping consumer goods (by 11.5%). In other main industrial groupings it was slightly lower.