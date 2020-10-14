The value of roundwood purchased in August 2020 about 51% lower than in August 2019

Roundwood purchased from private owners in August 2020 was worth EUR 2.4 million, which is about 19% less than in the previous month. The value of purchased sawlogs and veneer logs was lower by almost 16%, of pulpwood by about 26%, of wood fuel by about 48% and of purchased other industrial roundwood by about 15%.

The value of roundwood purchased from private owners in August 2020 lower than a year ago

The value of roundwood purchased from private owners in August 2020 was about 51% lower than in August 2019. The value of purchased sawlogs and veneer logs was lower by about 59%, of pulpwood by about 28% and of wood fuel by 23%, while the value of other industrial roundwood was about twice as high as a year ago.