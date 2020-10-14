Log in
The value of roundwood purchased in August 2020 about 51% lower than in August 2019

10/14/2020 | 05:01am EDT
The value of roundwood purchased from private owners in August 2020 lower than in the previous month

Roundwood purchased from private owners in August 2020 was worth EUR 2.4 million, which is about 19% less than in the previous month. The value of purchased sawlogs and veneer logs was lower by almost 16%, of pulpwood by about 26%, of wood fuel by about 48% and of purchased other industrial roundwood by about 15%.

The value of roundwood purchased from private owners in August 2020 lower than a year ago

The value of roundwood purchased from private owners in August 2020 was about 51% lower than in August 2019. The value of purchased sawlogs and veneer logs was lower by about 59%, of pulpwood by about 28% and of wood fuel by 23%, while the value of other industrial roundwood was about twice as high as a year ago.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 08:54:07 UTC

