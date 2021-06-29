Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The volume of housing loans issued in May was the largest for 13 years

06/29/2021 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1) The stock and new sales of leases include leases issued by banks

The statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies for June 2021 will be released by Eesti Pank at 08.00 on 27 July 2021
See also the release calendar for statistics

Background
The statistical release describes the main changes in the statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies, covering the volume and structure of assets, loans and leases issued, deposits, and interest rates on loans and leases.

More detailed information on credit institutions and leasing companies can be found on the Eesti Pank website under Financial sector statistics.

The release is independent of economic policy releases and is presented separately from them.

Compiled by
Kristel Vilgats
For further information:
press[at] eestipank.ee
66 80 965

Disclaimer

Bank of Estonia published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 05:13:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:51aYIDU TECH  : Announces Annual Results for Fiscal Year 2021
PR
01:49aAsia shares slip as fears over Delta virus variant grow, U.S. data eyed
RE
01:49aCEZ A S  : Information on NPP Dukovany 29/6/2021
PU
01:48aNikon Releases the Nikon Z fc DX Z-Mount Mirrorless Camera with a Retro Design and Two Lenses; More Info at B&H
BU
01:46aChina Evergrande bond investors still wary as near-term risks ease
RE
01:46aGoogle restores services after multiple users face outage
RE
01:46aDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N  : Notification of share buyback
PU
01:46aREPRISK  : Partners With Nasdaq to Add World's Largest ESG Dataset on 175,000 Companies to ESG Data Hub
BU
01:45aNasdaq Launches ESG Data Hub to Offer Investors Expert-led Sustainability Data
GL
01:44aCPH CHEMIE + PAPIER  : Chemistry Division to expand its capacities
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China setting pace in central bank digital currency - Japan ex-regulator Endo
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest files to offer a bitcoin ETF
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
4Musk set to tout Starlink progress as cost, demand hurdles linger
5Uber to let office staff work up to half their time from anywhere -source

HOT NEWS