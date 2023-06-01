'The world needs you,' Biden tells Air Force graduates

Today at 01:00 pm Share

COLORADO SPRINGS (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden warned graduates of the Air Force Academy that they will face an increasingly unstable world, with challenges from China to Russia to climate change.

"The world needs you," Biden told the graduates in Colorado Springs. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Heather Timmons, Editing by Caitlin Webber)