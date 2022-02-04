TheraVet: Positive Results of BIOCERA-VET®-Bone Surgery Presented at the Annual Conference of the US Veterinary Orthopedic Society and Confirmed on a Larger Patients Cohort

Regulatory News:

TheraVet (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET) (ISIN: BE0974387194 - ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces today the presentation in collaboration with Dr. Guillaume Ragetly (CHV Frégis, Paris, France) of BIOCERA-VET® clinical data in bone fusion surgical procedure1 at 6th World Veterinary Orthopaedic Congress (WVOC) and 49th Annual Conference of the Veterinary Orthopedic Society (VOS) 2022. Both conferences will be held conjointly from February 5th to February 12th, 2022 in Colorado, USA.

BIOCERA-VET® clinical data2 that will be presented on February 9th , 2022 at the WVOC/VOS congress provide evidence of the equivalence of BIOCERA-VET®-Bone Surgery with the autologous bone graft, the standard procedure in joint bone fusion. Indeed, an independent and blinded radiological evaluation assessing bone fusion in 13 canine cases of arthrodesis treated with BIOCERA-VET® and in 16 cases treated with autologous bone graft3 showed that bone fusion induced by BIOCERA-VET® at 4 and 8 weeks following surgery was as good as that induced by bone autograft, but with less complications (25% vs. 0%) and reduced surgical time by 30 to 45 min.

To confirm these clinical data, a larger cohort (doubling the number) of BIOCERA-VET® treated-dogs4 have been assessed radiologically. This additional analysis demonstrated comparable bone fusion score of BIOCERA-VET®-Bone surgery at 4 and 8 weeks with autologous bone graft (at 4 weeks, p>0.05 and at 8 weeks, p>0.05). Similar results were observed on carpal and tarsal bone fusions when analyzed separately. Excellent safety profile has also been confirmed.

These results therefore confirm the positioning of BIOCERA-VET®-Bone Surgery as a valuable alternative to autologous bone graft in joint bone fusion.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet’s mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris et Brussels, its head office is in Gosselies, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.

1 Arthrodesis

2 Poster abstract: Efficacy and safety assessment of a self-setting bone substitute (α-TCP) as an efficient alternative to autografts. Ragetly G.R., Bouvy B., Flasse B., Stievenart O., Van Ommen J., Ragetly C.A.

3 all in addition to the standard surgical procedure

4 n= 20 vs n=10 at 4 weeks and n=27 vs n=13 at 8 weeks

