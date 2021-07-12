Log in
Theramex : Appoints Sigurd Kirk to the Board of Directors

07/12/2021 | 08:37am EDT
Theramex, a CVC Capital Partners ("CVC") portfolio company focused on Women’s Health has announced that Sigurd (Sig) Kirk has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors for Theramex. Theramex is a leading global speciality pharmaceutical company dedicated to women and their health.

Based in the United States, Sig is a senior business development executive with 15+ years of pharmaceutical experience gained in global multi-billion dollar publicly traded companies. His strategic leadership, experience in high value merger and acquisition transactions, and deep financial skills, have driven exceptional growth in the businesses he has supported. In his most recent position, Sig was Executive Vice President, Corporate Business Development at Allergan plc. He started his career at Deloitte & Touche as an Audit Manager earning his CPA certification and received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Pace University.

Theramex Chairman, Fred Hassan said, "Sig joins us at a time when Theramex is going from strength-to-strength. He is a talented global leader with exceptional acquisition and business development experience. I look forward working with him to further establish Theramex as the leading global platform for women's health products."

Commenting on his appointment, Sig Kirk said, “It’s a privilege to join the Theramex board and I look forward to meaningful contribution to the board and management team as Theramex charts out the next chapter of growth in Women’s Health”.

About Theramex
With a broad portfolio of innovative and established brands covering contraception, fertility, menopause and osteoporosis, Theramex supports women at every stage of their lives. Its commitment is to listen and understand women, to serve their needs, and to offer innovative and effective healthcare solutions which will improve their lives.

Date of Preparation: 09/07/2021
THX_HQ_PRESSR_004755


© Business Wire 2021
