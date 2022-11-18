Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Theranos founder Holmes arrives at court ahead of sentencing

11/18/2022 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: A jury convicted Holmes, 38, in January following a trial that spanned three months.

Prosecutors, who are seeking a 15-year prison sentence, called Holmes' fraud "among the most substantial white collar offenses Silicon Valley or any other district has seen."

But Holmes' attorneys have asked that she receive a more lenient sentence of 18 months of home confinement, followed by community service, urging the judge not to make her a "martyr to public passion."

Prosecutors said Holmes misrepresented Theranos' technology and finances, including by claiming that its miniaturized blood testing machine was able to run an array of tests from a few drops of blood. The company secretly relied on conventional machines from other companies to run patients' tests, prosecutors said.

Once valued at $9 billion, Theranos Inc promised to revolutionize how patients receive diagnoses by replacing traditional labs with small machines envisioned for use in homes, drugstores and even on the battlefield.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:42pAnti-abortion groups ask U.S. court to pull approval for abortion drugs
RE
03:37pFitch downgrades Mexico's Unifin to 'D' on bankruptcy proceedings
RE
03:31pBoeing sees strong demand for air cargo through 2041
RE
03:28pDelfin gets more time to build U.S. Gulf of Mexico LNG export plant
RE
03:28pCOP27: U.S. climate envoy Kerry tests positive for COVID-19
RE
03:26pTexas producer Ranger Oil explores sale -sources
RE
03:26pOil & gas producer ranger oil corp is exploring a pote…
RE
03:25pCanada to increase military presence in Indo-Pacific -defense minister
RE
03:22pU.S. report says hundreds were detained, missing in Ukraine's Kherson
RE
03:15pBiogas producers Amp Americas, BerQ RNG up for sale -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
2Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers, Dominion Energy, Pfizer..
3Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than met..
4Marketmind: Tough Fed talk
5TOP NEWS: BHP says Oz board backs raised offer of AUD28.25 per share

HOT NEWS