Theranos judge requires COVID shots for jurors, but will that skew the jury pool?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge this week dismissed from a
jury pool nine people who were unvaccinated against COVID-19. He
said his aim was to keep jurors and their families healthy but
might his decision skew the jury pool
U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, presiding over the
California fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes,
took the action on Tuesday.
While choosing an all-vaccinated jury may be within a
court's power to safeguard jurors, critics say it could reduce
the fairness of trials.
"If you excuse those (unvaccinated) people, you no longer
have a representative jury," said Christina Marinakis, a jury
consultant with litigation consulting company IMS.
The gender, age and ethnicity of the nine excused jurors
could not be determined, but vaccinated Americans are more
likely to be older, female, white, college educated and
Democratic.
Data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 70% of
white Americans have been vaccinated, compared to 65% of Black
Americans; 71% of females, compared to 63% of males; and 86% of
Democrats, compared to 54% of Republicans.
"I think it's a reasonable decision in the midst of the
pandemic, but yes, the elimination of unvaccinated people is
likely to affect the makeup of the jury pool," said Valerie
Hans, a professor at Cornell Law School.
Experts said the issue was likely to arise more frequently
as in-person trials resume amid the pandemic.
While both the prosecution and defense in the Holmes' trial
backed the decision to excuse unvaccinated jurors, the issue
could be grounds for challenging a verdict in cases where the
parties do not agree.
A lawyer for Holmes and a representative of the U.S.
Attorney for the Northern District of California, whose office
is prosecuting the case, did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
"Any unusual restrictions on who is eligible to serve on the
jury in a particular case could raise issues on appeal," said
Kaspar Stoffelmayr, of the law firm Bartlit Beck.
Stoffelmayr confronted the question earlier this year, as
the lawyer for Walgreens Boots Alliance in litigation over the
pharmacy operator's alleged role in fueling the opioid epidemic.
The Ohio federal judge overseeing that case initially
ordered that all jurors be vaccinated, but reversed course after
Walgreens and other defendants argued that requirement would
skew the jury.
They cited race and sex disparities and noted that
vaccinated jurors were more likely to be older, wealthier,
educated and more politically liberal.
AN IMPARTIAL JURY
The 6th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees
criminal defendants the right to trial by an "impartial jury,"
and courts have found that excluding jurors based on race or sex
violates that right.
Hadar Aviram, a professor at University of California
Hastings College of the Law who specializes in civil rights,
said that in general, the demographic disparities resulting from
excusing unvaccinated jurors would not run afoul of the
Constitution, since the rationale for excluding them was not
discriminatory.
But she said screening by vaccination status could lead to a
jury that is unrepresentative of the general population in
meaningful ways. Unvaccinated jurors are more likely to be
politically conservative than liberal, she said.
Marinakis, the jury consultant, said those who do not get
vaccinated tend to be critical of both companies and government.
"The trend we've found consistently across jurisdictions is
that people who are unvaccinated tend to have more
anti-corporate attitudes," she said. "Those jurors tend to be
distrustful of government bodies, tend to feel things aren't
always what they seem."
While that could be good for criminal defendants in many
cases, she said, conservative jurors in the Holmes case might be
more likely to view her claim that she was under the control of
an abusive romantic partner, former Theranos chief operating
officer Ramesh Balwani, as "just an excuse."
Balwani has denied the allegations.
Stoffelmayr, however, cautioned against trying to predict
how jurors would behave based on their vaccination status.
"I would not assume that demographic differences, or
differences in personal beliefs and attitudes, between
vaccinated and unvaccinated jurors would necessarily favor one
side or the other in the Holmes case," he said.
