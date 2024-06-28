June 27 (Reuters) - Alumis has priced its initial public offering of 13.1 million shares at $16 apiece, the therapy developer said late on Thursday.
(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
