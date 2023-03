BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - There are many "racing tracks" in China's promising private economy, and the country will protect property rights of companies and the interests of entrepreneurs, new Premier Li Qiang said at a press conference on Monday.

Premier Li also said the environment for China's private sector would improve and the space for development would expand. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Writing by Liangping Gao; Editing by Tom Hogue)