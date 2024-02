STORY: Haley's opponent, former U.S. President Donald Trump, is overwhelmingly favored to win the vote on Saturday.

He swept the first four contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands, knocking out the lion's share of the initially large Republican field along the way.

Opinion polls show Trump holding an average statewide lead of 30 percentage points, according to the poll tracking website 538.

The Republican nominee is set to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 general election.