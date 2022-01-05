Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ThermVac Keeps Developing Technologies of Ultra-high Temperature Furnaces for Graphitization and Carbon Purification

01/05/2022 | 02:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ThermVac Inc., a developer of vacuum furnaces based in Korea, continues to develop a variety of ultra-high temperature furnaces that can be optimally applied to diverse types of materials, which are to be fired in the range of 2,500°C or higher ultra-high temperature. This is particularly relevant for high-quality graphite materials of which global demand is rapidly increasing in secondary battery, electric vehicle and photovoltaic industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104006089/en/

ThermVac Inc., a developer of vacuum furnaces, continues to develop a variety of ultra-high temperature furnaces that can be optimally applied to diverse types of materials, which are to be fired in the range of 2500°C or higher ultra-high temperature. With regard to graphitization treatment, as the competition to advance material properties becomes intense and the firing process requires a higher temperature than the current operation of 2,700~2,800°C, ThermVac has recently developed a resistance heating type of ultra-high temperature vacuum furnace which can stably operate under 3,000°C mass production process. (Photo: Business Wire)

ThermVac Inc., a developer of vacuum furnaces, continues to develop a variety of ultra-high temperature furnaces that can be optimally applied to diverse types of materials, which are to be fired in the range of 2500°C or higher ultra-high temperature. With regard to graphitization treatment, as the competition to advance material properties becomes intense and the firing process requires a higher temperature than the current operation of 2,700~2,800°C, ThermVac has recently developed a resistance heating type of ultra-high temperature vacuum furnace which can stably operate under 3,000°C mass production process. (Photo: Business Wire)

With regard to graphitization treatment, as the competition to advance material properties becomes intense and the firing process requires a higher temperature than the current operation of 2,700~2,800°C, ThermVac has recently developed a resistance heating type of ultra-high temperature vacuum furnace which can stably operate under 3,000°C mass production process. They supplied it to company T, a carbon catalyst manufacturer. In case of over 2,800°C, the furnaces have conventionally been manufactured using the induction-heating method because resistance-heating type carbon heater is extremely consumed. In this case, however, the cost of the induction power device is excessive and the temperature in the hot zone is not uniform. This time, ThermVac has succeeded in lowering the temperature of the carbon heater as much as possible, securing the standard for a 3,000°C resistance-heating furnace that can stably maintain the life of the heater.

Meanwhile, ThermVac developed a two-chamber type graphitization furnace where the heating and cooling chambers are separated, and has tested the graphitization process for more than two years, securing the durability and stability of the equipment through complementary work. The commercialization model of the two-chamber graphitization furnace will be launched in the first half of 2022. This two-chamber furnace heats a product while maintaining the hot zone at 800°C to 2,400°C at all times, and then transfers it to the cooling chamber for rapid cooling. Thereby, the process cycle, which previously took 2 to 3 days, can be shortened to less than one day, and electricity consumption can be reduced to 60% or less.

In addition, with respect to carbon purification treatment, ThermVac is diversifying the types of furnaces into horizontal and vertical types. It is also developing related purification processes along with equipment types to be suitable for various graphite products such as graphite fibers and felts as well as bulk materials.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:54aEXCLUSIVE : Walmart arm did not deliberately remove Xinjiang goods, China exec tells analysts
RE
02:53aTaiwan fund to issue $2.3 bln climate change pension mandate, Asia's first -official
RE
02:53aSTABILUS : JP Morgan lowers to Sell rating
MD
02:52aLondon copper eases off 6-week high on dollar strength
RE
02:52aBukalapak, Grab unit among firms buying into Indonesia digital bank rights issue
RE
02:52aVITESCO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02:51aASIANOIL : Prelude FLNG shutdown extended by regulator's order
AQ
02:51aKamux moves to larger premises in Petikko, Vantaa
AQ
02:51aVALEO : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
02:50aMICHELIN : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
2Asian shares skid as rising U.S. yields hit tech stocks
3Private equity firm TPG seeks $9.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
4U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources
5China's market regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report d..

HOT NEWS