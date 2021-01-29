Therma-Tru : Introduces New Products and Trends at 2021 Virtual Experience for IBSx

Therma-Tru invites building and design professionals to the 2021 Therma-Tru Virtual Experience, allowing them to explore a collection of innovative new products that shape the most current home aesthetic trends. The 2021 Virtual Experience launches Feb. 2, one week prior to IBSx, at thermatru.com/2021virtualexperience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005509/en/

The 2021 Therma-Tru Virtual Experience invites building and design professionals to explore a collection of innovative new products that shape the most current home aesthetic trends. (Photo: Business Wire)

In conjunction with Therma-Tru’s virtual booth presence at IBSx 2021 and in support of NAHB, this interactive learning experience fully immerses participants as they discover new products inspired by three relevant design trends: Refined Simplicity, Modern View and Eased Elegance.

“Now more than ever homeowners are looking for products that meet the current design and lifestyle trends that allow them to feel truly at home,” says Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development at Therma-Tru Corp. “Based on in-depth research, we aligned our new products around these trends to meet consumers’ functionality, durability and design needs.”

Refined Simplicity



The Refined Simplicity trend appeals to those who see their home as a haven and seek clarity with purposeful design. Warm minimalism inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese design aesthetics blends with the popular American Farmhouse style as homeowners reframe their space as a tranquil and comforting sanctuary.



Therma-Tru’s new Fiber-Classic Mahogany Collection Craftsman-lite Shaker doors and sidelites, and new Smooth-Star options featuring EnLiten flush-glazed designs provide streamlined, purposeful style.

Modern View



The Modern View trend finds inspiration in past designs while evolving to create a comfortable and livable modern aesthetic. Art Deco details find warmth while Mid-Century Modern blends with new-century styles. This trend embraces seamless multidimensional spaces with windows and outdoor openings growing larger.



Therma-Tru’s new Classic Craft Visionary Collection Walnut-grained flush doors with sleek linear engravings, direct set sidelites and Reeded glass offer a look that’s luxe but livable.

Eased Elegance



The Eased Elegance trend draws in homeowners who are grounded in the establishment of traditional design. Mixing relaxed design cues with historic origins, this trend reinvents heritage architecture to deliver traditional design for today’s modern consumer and reflects an updated look with an inviting aesthetic.



Therma-Tru’s new Classic Craft Founders Collection Mahogany-grained common arch doors and new options for Smooth-Star doors create a fresh sense of formality.

The virtual experience also visits the launch of the reimagined Classic Craft premium series of doors with three unique, curated collections that celebrate the best of design with tried-and-true options as well as new looks for homes with uncompromising style.

“The Classic Craft product line has undergone some major reconstruction – and for good reason,” says Ayers. “As homeowners and trade professionals grow more and more design-savvy, the new Classic Craft series makes it easier for them to find the on-trend entryways they seek to enhance their homes.”

Additional training opportunities include access to the annual Unlock the Opportunities training program for an in-depth look at new products and the Therma-Tru Certified Door System Installer Training Program, as well as education about the tools and support available for trade professionals.

Participants have 24/7 access to view this content online at their convenience, using a desktop, laptop or tablet for the best experience. Experts are on hand to answer questions in real time, Feb. 2-4, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. For media inquiries, including requests for interviews and guided tours through the virtual environment, contact Kevin Metz at kevinmetz@upshotmail.com.

Shareable Highlights

Therma-Tru invites its trade partners to explore innovative new products and current trends at the 2021 Therma-Tru Virtual Experience, launching Feb. 2, at thermatru.com/2021virtualexperience.

Therma-Tru’s latest product introductions are inspired by three relevant design trends – Refined Simplicity, Modern View and Eased Elegance – that allow homeowners to feel truly at home. Discover the new products at thermatru.com/2021virtualexperience.

The virtual experience also visits the reimagined Classic Craft premium series of doors and includes access to the annual Unlock the Opportunities new products training program. Learn more at thermatru.com/2021virtualexperience.

About Therma-Tru

Therma-Tru is the leading entry door brand most preferred by building professionals. Founded in 1962, Therma-Tru pioneered the fiberglass entry door industry, and today offers a complete portfolio of entry and patio door system solutions, including decorative glass doorlites, sidelites and transoms, and door components. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio and also offers low-maintenance Fypon® polyurethane and PVC products. For more information and product warranty details, visit www.thermatru.com, www.fypon.com or call 800-537-8827.

Therma-Tru is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. FBHS's operating divisions are Plumbing, Cabinets and Outdoors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Perrin & Rowe, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws and Victoria + Albert under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems; Fiberon composite decking and railing products; LARSON storm doors and windows; and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products under The Master Lock Company. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its divisions. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.fbhs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005509/en/