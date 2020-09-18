Therma-Tru Reinvents Classic Craft Premium Door Series

Therma-Tru announces the launch of its reimagined Classic Craft premium series of doors, coming in February 2021. As homeowners and trade professionals grow more design-savvy, the new Classic Craft series aims to deliver the on-trend entryways they seek to enhance their homes. Featuring three collections based on design styles, the Classic Craft series will include tried-and-true options and new looks within the collections – on a premium scale.

“We wanted to make it easier for homeowners and trade professionals alike to find the on-trend styles they’re seeking,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development at Therma-Tru Corp. “The restructured Classic Craft series simplifies and streamlines the shopping process.”

The reimagined product line will feature three unique, curated collections that align with the home designs homeowners are gravitating toward.

ArtÍssa Collection

Rooted in the nostalgia of simpler times, the ArtÍssa Collection pays homage to the handmade culture of the American Arts and Crafts movement. Highlighting the beauty of straightforward design, this selection of premium Classic Craft doors features clean lines, Shaker styling and Craftsman-inspired glass for a casual and welcoming approach to the entryway.

Founders Collection

A revival of traditional and rustic styling, the Founders Collection honors the historic significance of classically inspired design. Taking a more decorative approach to the entryway, this selection of premium Classic Craft doors includes curved and arched details, embellished panel embossments and intricate glass designs for a noteworthy entrance with enduring style.

Visionary Collection

Artfully inspired with a confident edge, the Visionary Collection pushes the envelope of design for the next generation. Focusing on a streamlined aesthetic with a modern flair, this collection of premium Classic Craft doors re-imagines the entry with sleek lines, forward-thinking designs and minimalist details for an entrance that exudes confidence with bold appeal.

The updated Classic Craft series launches February 2021. Get a sneak peek at www.thermatru.com/ComingSoon.

About Therma-Tru

Therma-Tru is the leading entry door brand most preferred by building professionals. Founded in 1962, Therma-Tru pioneered the fiberglass entry door industry, and today offers a complete portfolio of entry and patio door system solutions, including decorative glass doorlites, sidelites and transoms, and door components. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio and also offers low-maintenance Fypon® polyurethane and PVC products. For more information and product warranty details, visit www.thermatru.com, www.fypon.com or call 800-537-8827.

Therma-Tru is part of the Doors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of homeowners and help people feel more secure. FBHS's operating divisions are Plumbing, Cabinets and Doors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Perrin & Rowe, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws and Victoria + Albert under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems; Fiberon composite decking and railing products; and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products under The Master Lock Company. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its divisions. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.fbhs.com.

