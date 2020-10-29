Log in
Thermo Fisher Scientific : signs Partnership Agreement with the new Terasaki Innovation Center for Transplant Diagnostic Research

10/29/2020 | 08:31am EDT

WEST HILLS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific today announced it signed a partnership agreement with the newly formed Terasaki Innovation Center (TIC) to facilitate discovery and development of new pathways and tools to diagnose and better manage transplant patients.

The mission of the TIC is to continue the research of Dr. Paul I. Terasaki, transplant pioneer and founder of One Lambda, which is now Thermo Fisher's transplant diagnostic business. Specifically, the TIC seeks better understanding of the mechanism of allograft rejection, the consequence of the recipient's alloimmune response to nonself antigens expressed by donor tissues.

Through this partnership, Thermo Fisher will have the first option to produce new technologies developed by the TIC for use by clinicians, laboratories, and transplant centers around the world.

TIC research operations will be headed by Dr. Jar-How Lee, Chief Scientific Officer, and Ricardo Ordonez, TIC President.

"There is a tremendous amount of goodwill in the transplant community for what my father did, the people he helped, and the person he was. I am glad to support the Terasaki Innovation Center, and its key leaders, Dr. Jar-How Lee and Ricardo Ordonez, to continue his efforts of improving the health and lives of transplant patients worldwide. I am excited about our partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific and One Lambda, the company my father started. As the global leader in transplant diagnostics, they will play a key role in helping TIC move the legacy of my father forward," said Dr. Mark Terasaki, Chairman of the Board of TIC and Associate Professor at the University of Connecticut.

"We're proud to partner with the Terasaki Innovation Center to advance our common mission to improve transplant patients' lives," said Nicole Brockway, president of the transplant diagnostics business for Thermo Fisher. "This demonstrates our continued commitment to research and innovation to provide new solutions that address the challenges of today and the future."

As the global leader in transplant diagnostics for more than thirty-five years, Thermo Fisher's transplant diagnostics business is committed to improving the lives of patients worldwide by driving innovation and delivering quality products. The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes a broad range of antibody detection assays, post-transplant monitoring solutions including the novel Molecular Microscope Diagnostic System, HLA typing products, laboratory instrumentation and software, and industry-leading customer support. 

Please visit www.onelambda.com or www.TICTX.org for more information.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (PRNewsfoto/Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Media Contact Information:
Jeff Tarmy
Phone: +1 (781) 790-7380
Email: jeff.tarmy@thermofisher.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-signs-partnership-agreement-with-the-new-terasaki-innovation-center-for-transplant-diagnostic-research-301162846.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

© PRNewswire 2020

