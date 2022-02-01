Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

They City of Fountain Takes the Bold Step to Offset 100% of its Electricity Usage!

02/01/2022 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

City of Fountain, Colorado, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Fountain, just south of Colorado Springs, has taken a huge step toward meeting their sustainability goals by partnering with Veregy to offset 100% of the city’s own electrical usage. This incredible milestone will be achieved by building a 1.67 MW solar installation on city-owned land. The field will consist of over 4000 individual solar panels with a rated life of 30 years.

This forward-thinking project is possible because the city is one of a handful of municipalities in Colorado that own their own utilities, allowing them to be aggressive in meeting their energy conservation goals. In fact, the city is the first in the Front Range of Colorado to offset all of their electricity usage for both city buildings and streetlights. Oscar Rangel, the account executive at Veregy who helped put together the project, had this to say, “I was struck by just how willing the leadership in Fountain was to think long-term and use their unique position to do something bold for their community.”

To help finance this project, Veregy and the city worked together to secure a Renewable and Clean Energy Initiative grant from the State of Colorado Department of Local Affairs for $1,350,000. When asked about the project Mayor, Sharon Thompson said, “One of the most important parts of our job as elected officials is to make sure Fountain residents are consistently receiving the highest quality services we can provide at the most reasonable and efficient cost. The grant being used to fund this project was awarded to our city to improve the resiliency of our community’s electric supply while contributing to long-term rate stability. That’s a win for everyone, and the City of Fountain is proud to be a leader in Southern Colorado when it comes to electric reliability and sustainability.”

In switching to solar to power their buildings and streetlights, the city will effectively be removing 2,400 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year from entering the environment. According to the EPA, this is equivalent to not burning over 2 million pounds of coal, enough to fill 11 train cars. Additionally, this project will further diversify the city’s electric power portfolio, providing even more options to ensure consistent, reliable and sustainable power for their customers. As part of the project, Veregy is also installing water modifications that, in combination with other energy upgrades, will save the city over $180,000 a year with an additional $36,500 in operations and maintenance savings.

It’s these sorts of innovative energy projects and public-private partnerships that will take Colorado, and the nation, into a greener, more resilient future.

About Veregy:

Veregy is a national Energy Service Company headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. The company has 500+ employees and 30+ years of experienced engineering and project management teams that have upgraded 1000’s of buildings. Veregy provides comprehensive development, design, and engineering services relating to infrastructure upgrades and energy-efficient sustainability solutions for the K-12, healthcare, and municipal markets. Veregy also provides healthy building solutions for the ubiquitous need for pandemic response assistance. To learn more about Veregy, visit our website at www.veregy.com or contact us at 602.452.8746.

 

# # #

CONTACT:

Vincent Esparza

VP of Marketing and Communications

Veregy

602.452.8746

vesparza@veregy.com


Latest news "Companies"
10:46aJoe Rogan row puts cost of Spotify podcasts under investor microscope
RE
10:46aMetro bank celebrates success of its hire for attitude, train for skill for national apprenticeship week
AQ
10:46aYorkton Equity Group Inc. Announces the Successful Acquisition Closing of Two Multi-Family Properties in Fort St. John, British Columbia
AQ
10:46aeSCRIBE Receives Official Endorsement from National League of Cities as an Exclusive Enterprise Partner for Remote Meeting Management and Citizen Engagement Solutions
PR
10:46aBOCCHI Joins Plumbing Manufacturers International to 'Connect to Change in a Proactive Way'
BU
10:46aUSW Supports Los Mineros Strike Against Canadian Miner
BU
10:46aTop 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Welcomes 25 New Partners
GL
10:45aAnna Faris chooses Acast as podcast partner to accelerate growth and expand monetization capabilities
AQ
10:45aLincoln International Launches Private Funds Advisory
BU
10:44aArdurra Group, Inc. Acquires Pevida Highway Designers, LLC
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
2Nasdaq narrowly misses worst January ever as Wall Street gains
3AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend
4A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
5UPS delivers record earnings with rosy outlook, dividend hike; shares s..

HOT NEWS