Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'They're not terrorists', says wife of Azov fighter after Russia designation

08/02/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KYIV (Reuters) - As Russia's top court branded Ukraine's Azov Regiment a "terrorist organisation" on Tuesday, the wife of an Azov soldier held in Russian custody said she hoped the designation would not stop her husband and fellow soldiers eventually being released.

The court ruling paves the way for the soldiers who were captured defending the port of Mariupol from Russia's invasion to be tried under stringent anti-terrorism laws and jailed for up to 20 years.

In Kyiv, Alina, 22, who declined to give her surname for fear of repercussions for her husband, said he had been one of the fighters who held out for weeks in Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks until they gave themselves up in May.

"They defended themselves courageously. They showed all their power and strength, going beyond what was considered possible. They are not terrorists, they are heroes. What terrorists?" she said in an interview.

"I can only trust my gut and believe that this (verdict) won't affect their lives and that we will return all of them home," she said.

The regiment is lionised in Ukraine for defending the country and in particular Mariupol, but they are reviled by Russian President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin as a band of Russia-hating far-right nationalists.

The Azov Regiment, which has far-right and ultra-nationalist roots, is part of Ukraine's National Guard and evolved out of a battalion that was formed in 2014 and fought against Russian-backed separatists who carved out breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Alina said her husband was held at Olenivka, a prison controlled by Russian-backed separatists where Moscow said 40 prisoners of war were killed last week in an attack that Ukraine and Russia blamed on each other.

"Since the (Olenivka) tragedy, I haven't had any contact with my husband. I could only wait and hope everything was all right. Then the Russian side started publishing their 'deceased' and 'wounded' lists. My husband wasn't in either of them, thank God," she said.

(Reporting by Stefaniia Bern; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC 0.53% 18.9 Delayed Quote.-6.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.53% 58 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54pU.S. sues Idaho over state law that imposes "near-absolute ban" on abortion - court filing
RE
01:50pMichigan working to attract chip manufacturers under new U.S. bill - governor
RE
01:48pUkraine's Naftogaz sweetens deal for bondholders in search for debt relief
RE
01:46pForbes said to explore sale - NYT
RE
01:39pIndia decreases export tax on jet fuel to nil from 4 rupees/…
RE
01:39pIndia decreases export tax on diesel to 5 rupees/litre from…
RE
01:39pIndia increases tax on locally produced crude to 17750…
RE
01:38p'They're not terrorists', says wife of Azov fighter after Russia designation
RE
01:37pNornickel reduces nickel, palladium sales in H1 as supply chains disrupted
RE
01:34pItaly's lower house backs NATO membership for Finland and Sweden
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Maersk lifts 2022 guidance on global supply chain congestion
2Semiconductor stocks under pressure as Taiwan tensions mount
3Roche's subcutaneous formulation of Tecentriq demonstrates positive Ph..
4An interesting opportunity in the real estate sector
5OCI N : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Adjusted Net Income of $528 Million..

HOT NEWS