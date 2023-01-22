Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

'They want to get this guy' -Police search for L.A. shooting suspect

01/22/2023 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The shooter, who was still at large nearly 11 hours after the attack in the city of Monterey Park, was believed to be an Asian man between 30 and 50 years old based on descriptions from eyewitnesses, law enforcement officials said. Monterey Park is home to one of the largest Asian American communities in the United States.

Half the victims were male and the rest female, Luna said. Their identities have not been made public. At least 10 people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries and at least one was in critical condition. Police have not said what kind of gun was used in the attack.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters at a Sunday morning news conference that is was too soon to know whether the shooting would be considered a hate crime, but that investigators were determined to capture the suspect.

"I see it in their eyes," Luna said. "They want to get this guy, and they're going to."

Officials were investigating whether an incident at another dance club in the neighboring city of Alhambra about 20 minutes later on Saturday night was connected with the massacre in Monterey Park. At the second club, witnesses said an Asian man walked in holding a gun that patrons were able to grab. No one was shot and the man fled, Luna said.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
02:48pGreek police search Ryanair passenger plane over bomb threat
RE
02:43pFrench and German leaders gloss over divisions at summit
RE
02:36pMorocco plans to sell India 1.7 million tonnes of fertilisers in 2023
RE
02:32pProminent Cameroon journalist found dead after abduction
RE
02:31pAt least five killed in blast, attack near Mogadishu mayor's office
RE
01:39pGermany will coordinate with allies on Ukraine weapons decisions
RE
01:20pBiden to name Jeff Zients as chief of staff - Washington Post
RE
12:47p'They want to get this guy' -Police search for L.A. shooting suspect
RE
12:35pHarris says abortion rights threatened across United States
RE
12:25pTurkish elections to be held on May 14 -Erdogan
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to g..
2Treasury's Yellen breaks ground on rural electrification project in Sen..
3Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
4Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
5UK says it still wants Ukraine to get German-made tanks

HOT NEWS