'They want to get this guy' -Police search for L.A. shooting suspect

Half the victims were male and the rest female, Luna said. Their identities have not been made public. At least 10 people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries and at least one was in critical condition. Police have not said what kind of gun was used in the attack.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters at a Sunday morning news conference that is was too soon to know whether the shooting would be considered a hate crime, but that investigators were determined to capture the suspect.

"I see it in their eyes," Luna said. "They want to get this guy, and they're going to."

Officials were investigating whether an incident at another dance club in the neighboring city of Alhambra about 20 minutes later on Saturday night was connected with the massacre in Monterey Park. At the second club, witnesses said an Asian man walked in holding a gun that patrons were able to grab. No one was shot and the man fled, Luna said.