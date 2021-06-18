Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thiel-backed psychedelics firm Atai valued at $3.19 bln in Nasdaq debut

06/18/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Atai Life Sciences B.V. , backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel, jumped 40% in their U.S. stock market debut on Friday, giving the German psychedelics startup a market capitalization of $3.19 billion.

The Berlin-based biotech startup, which is exploring the use of psychedelic treatments for mental illnesses, raised $225 million from selling 15 million shares in its upsized initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday.

The company's shares opened at $21, compared with their IPO price of $15 apiece.

Atai was co-founded in 2018 by German investor Christian Angermayer, an advocate of the benefits of using psychedelics such as psilocybin to treat depression, anxiety and substance use disorders. The German startup has backed several companies developing such therapies.

Psilocybin, the psychedelic active compound in magic mushrooms, was found to be at least as effective as escitalopram, a leading antidepressant drug, in a study by British scientists.

Atai was considering floating its shares in the United States in May, Reuters reported in March, citing a source close to the matter.

Its debut comes at a time when U.S. IPOs have already raised $171 billion in the first six months of the year, scorching past the 2020 record of $168 billion, according to data from Dealogic.

Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Cowen and Berenberg were the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:55aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Worst day in over a month for FTSE 100; retail sales data disappoints
RE
11:54aEarly-season Gulf of Mexico storm trims some U.S. oil production
RE
11:45aThiel-backed psychedelics firm Atai valued at $3.19 bln in Nasdaq debut
RE
11:43aU.S. companies rush to change their calendars for new Juneteenth holiday
RE
11:38aEarly-season Gulf of Mexico storm trims some U.S. oil production
RE
11:38aBusinesses fret as Canada extends ban on travel with U.S
RE
11:36aThiel-backed psychedelics startup Atai valued at over $3 bln in Nasdaq debut
RE
11:27aEURO AREA MONTHLY BALANCE OF PAYMENTS : April 2021 (1 MB)
PU
11:24aJapan keeps budget goal intact for now but aims to reassess it later
RE
11:19aFCA FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY  : Searchinvestments-uk.com
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
3TESCO PLC : TESCO : Wall Street down, dollar spikes as investors review recovery bets
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...
5ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C

HOT NEWS