Think Systems Strengthens Team with Addition of John Riganati as Sr. Executive Advisor, Due Diligence Practice Lead

Think clients to benefit from Riganati’s extensive IT leadership experience

Think Systems Inc., a privately owned national technology and operations advisory firm that helps small and mid-market companies with organizational solutions and strategic hiring, announced today that John Riganati has been hired as the Senior Executive Advisor, Due Diligence Practice Lead.

In this role, Riganati will leverage his 25 years’ experience as a technology leader to advise Think clients on a host of technology and operational issues enabling them to maximize growth potential by being more effective and efficient. Riganati will help Think’s clients meet and exceed financial goals, deliver complex initiatives on time and within budget, and resolve business challenges to maximize internal/external customer productivity and engagement.

“We are excited to welcome John to the Think team where his engineering background and passion for building things, whether it’s technology, teams, or new business processes, will provide valuable insights and strategies to Think’s clients,” said Think Founder and President Tony Gruebl. “John will help clients drive strategic business growth, develop high-performance technology teams, and craft innovative, business-enabling technology solutions and integrations.”

“I am eager to help Think serve its broad client base by guiding executives in the public and private sectors through their toughest problems so they come out on the other side with an actionable plan for measurable success that leads to advancements, operational improvements, and/or business growth,” Riganati said.

Riganati is an accomplished technology executive with 25 years of proven expertise. Before joining Think, he served as the Chief Technology Officer of a $200 million retail chain that acquired nine businesses in 18 months. He was responsible for integrating IT teams and technologies into one enterprise-wide technology and support platform. Migrating disparate solutions and back office processes, he established a digital ecosystem to power a unified POS, CRM, ecommerce platform, and multi-service appointment system. ​

Throughout his career, Riganati has been a tenacious problem solver and highly experienced technology operator, applying a strategic and analytical mindset to complete complex projects on time and within budget.

About Think Systems Inc.

Founded in 2004, Think is a national technology and operations management consulting firm that focuses on small and mid-market companies that need help with organizational solutions and strategic hiring. Think serves a broad client base in industries including financial services, education, manufacturing and distribution, software development, legal and regulatory, business intelligence, and insurance, among others. To learn more visit us at thinkconsulting.com.

