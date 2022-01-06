Log in
Thinking about trading options or stock in Alibaba, Microsoft, General Motors, Apple, or Draftkings?

01/06/2022 | 11:01am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for BABA, MSFT, GM, AAPL, and DKNG.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-alibaba-microsoft-general-motors-apple-or-draftkings-301455625.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
