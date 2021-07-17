Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thinkium : Announced to Launch on GitHub to Realize Partial Open Source of Key Functions

07/17/2021 | 05:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thinkium public chain announced to launch on GitHub, the world's largest technology community, to realize partial open source of key functions. Thinkium concentrates on technology for five years, and has come up with a number of significant innovations.

Crypto asset is often touted as an uncorrelated asset relative to conventional asset classes like equities, bonds, etc. Over the long-term, this holds true, but in the short-to-medium term, correlations tend to fluctuate depending on market conditions and general risk appetite. In this case, the call for rationality and technical value should be paid more attention to.

Recently, Thinkium has summarize 9 breakthrough in technical aspect, including multi-layer multi-chain structure, the Aplati tree structure, a four-layer stack architecture, the Actor-based parallel processing model, Dual-coin ecosystem, Themis network consensus mechanism and etc. The innovations not only enable the cross-chain communication in high efficiency but also make chains theoretically achieve unlimited scalability. In order to bring better changes, these technologies and functions have been partially open sourced on GitHub.

In addition, Thinkium community grew immensely in June around the consensus because users realized that Thinkium is a free, decentralized and open source protocol with a reliable scalability, security, and very well maintained governance. Currently, Thinkium not only have a creative Reddit Community, but also have telegram groups from Sweden, Russia, Japan, Spain, and Australia developing with crazy speed.

How to integrate the digital world and the physical world would be the next stage of the public blockchain and Thinkium itself aims at the next stage indeed. “In 2022, the first sub chain of Themis network will be built, the DeFi infrastructure, the decentralized commerce infrastructure and the decentralized metaverse infrastructure will be running.” Milen Marinov, chairman of Thinkium foundation, revealed in an earlier interview. Furthermore, Milen released the monthly developments of technology, media and community on YouTube, the immense developing speed caused a sensation.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:19aORPH SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Orphazyme A/S
GL
10:16aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC, SRACW, SRACU) Investors
BU
09:54aDANIMER SCIENTIFIC : Did You Acquire (DNMR) Before October 5, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates Danimer Scientific; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?
PR
09:15aATERIAN : Did You Acquire (ATER) Before December 1, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates Aterian
PR
09:02aTesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software
RE
09:01aTESLA : launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software
RE
09:01aATHIRA SHAREHOLDERS : August 24, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
BU
08:54a3D : Did You Acquire (DDD) Before May 6, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates 3D Systems; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?
PR
08:42aNigeria chooses three companies to officially import sugar
RE
08:37aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited held on July 17, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China puts controlling stake of revamped Anbang on the block for $5.2 billion
2OPEC+ plans new output policy meeting on Sunday, sources say
3China vows to curb commodities speculation to ensure price stability
4THE BOEING COMPANY : ON THIS DAY: TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island
5LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED : LARSEN & TOUBRO : Corporate Governance Report - June 2021

HOT NEWS