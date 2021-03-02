Log in
Third Century Bancorp : Announces Dividend

03/02/2021 | 03:06pm EST
(OTCPINK: TDCB) - Third Century Bancorp, an Indiana corporation and parent company of Mutual Savings Bank, announced today that on February 25, 2021 the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.08 per share for shareholders of record on March 15, 2021. The dividend payable date is April 2, 2021.

Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution with $209 million in assets as of December 31, 2020. In addition to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street, as well as in Trafalgar and Greenwood, Indiana.


© Business Wire 2021
