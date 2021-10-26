Log in
Third Export Development Project (EDP III) - P132381

10/26/2021 | 01:46am EDT
The objectives of the Tunisia Third Development project are to reduce delays in goods processing, increase customs efficiency, transparency and governance by improving the risk management system, reshaping the control policy and reducing human intervention in customs activities. The Project will finance: (i) technical assistance for risk management to develop a new selectivity module including through dynamic scoring, the use of appropriate dashboards...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 05:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS