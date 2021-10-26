Third Export Development Project (EDP III) - P132381

The objectives of the Tunisia Third Development project are to reduce delays in goods processing, increase customs efficiency, transparency and governance by improving the risk management system, reshaping the control policy and reducing human intervention in customs activities. The Project will finance: (i) technical assistance for risk management to develop a new selectivity module including through dynamic scoring, the use of appropriate dashboards...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

