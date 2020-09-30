Third G20 Sherpa Meeting - Press Release

G20 Sherpas Discuss the Leaders' Declaration

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, September 30, 2020

The Third G20 Sherpa Meeting was held virtually on September 29 - 30, 2020, under the Saudi G20 Presidency, with participation from all G20 members, invited countries, and international organizations.

At the start of the meeting, G20 Sherpas received presentations from the eight official Engagement Groups and EMPOWER on their recommendations to the G20. Then, the G20 Sherpas - as representatives of their Leaders - started the discussion on the Leaders' Declaration draft. They focused their discussion on ways to collaborate and work together to overcome the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, restore growth and create jobs, and shape a better future for all.

With an ambitious agenda for the G20 this year, Sherpas will continue the discussion on advancing the efforts to protect lives and livelihoods amid the pandemic, provide support to the most vulnerable, and realize opportunities of the 21st century for all by empowering people, safeguarding the planet, and shaping new frontiers.

For further information about the G20 including the Presidency Agenda and full program of events, visit www.g20.org

