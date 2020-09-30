Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Third G20 Sherpa Meeting - Press Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

G20 Sherpas Discuss the Leaders' Declaration

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, September 30, 2020

The Third G20 Sherpa Meeting was held virtually on September 29 - 30, 2020, under the Saudi G20 Presidency, with participation from all G20 members, invited countries, and international organizations.

At the start of the meeting, G20 Sherpas received presentations from the eight official Engagement Groups and EMPOWER on their recommendations to the G20. Then, the G20 Sherpas - as representatives of their Leaders - started the discussion on the Leaders' Declaration draft. They focused their discussion on ways to collaborate and work together to overcome the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, restore growth and create jobs, and shape a better future for all.

With an ambitious agenda for the G20 this year, Sherpas will continue the discussion on advancing the efforts to protect lives and livelihoods amid the pandemic, provide support to the most vulnerable, and realize opportunities of the 21st century for all by empowering people, safeguarding the planet, and shaping new frontiers.

For further information about the G20 including the Presidency Agenda and full program of events, visit www.g20.org

Media Enquiries: G20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa+966 11 829 6129

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 20:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pHARROW HEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pSOLAR CAPITAL LTD. : Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
AQ
04:48pEUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC Finance plc's Senior Secured Notes
BU
04:48pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in STAAR Surgical Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - STAA
PR
04:48pBAYLX, INC. Receives US FDA Clearance of COVID-19 IND Application For Umbilical Cord Tissue Mesenchymal Stem Cells Product
BU
04:48pMEDTRONIC : Justice Department Opens Ventilator Antitrust Probe Focused on Medtronic
DJ
04:48pSolar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
GL
04:47pCITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pCARDLYTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pKENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street closes higher as stimulus talks progress

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group