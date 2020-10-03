Third Iranian fuel tanker arrives in gasoline-starved Venezuela's waters

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The final vessel in a flotilla of three
Iranian fuel tankers entered gasoline-starved Venezuela's waters
on Saturday, in the latest sign of cooperation between the two
countries amid protests over shortages in the South American
nation.
The Faxon, carrying around 234,000 barrels of fuel, was
directly north of Venezuela's northeastern Sucre state as of
9:37 a.m. local time (1:37 p.m. GMT) on Saturday, Refinitiv
Eikon data showed. The second vessel, the Fortune, had docked at
western Venezuela's Amuay port on Friday, the data showed.
The flotilla was the second group of fuel tankers Iran has
sent this year to Venezuela, a once-prosperous OPEC nation now
experiencing gasoline shortages due to years of underinvestment
and lack of maintenance at its refineries, and U.S. sanctions on
state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela.
The shortages have led to snaking, sometimes days-long lines
outside PDVSA gas stations. Together with unreliable water,
power, and cooking gas supplies, the shortages have prompted a
new wave of protests as discontent intensifies in Venezuela's
near-abandoned interior.
Washington sanctioned PDVSA last year as part of its push to
oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has overseen an
economic collapse in his six-year tenure and is accused of human
rights violations, corruption and rigging his 2018 re-election.
Maduro says the United States is seeking to steal Venezuela's
oil riches.
Iran's oil industry is also under U.S. sanctions over the
country's nuclear program, and the growing cooperation between
the two countries this year has alarmed U.S. authorities. But
the three tankers - just like a flotilla of five tankers that
Iran sent between May and June - arrived without incident.
The first tanker in the current group, the Forest, docked at
central Venezuela's El Palito port on Tueday.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)