Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Third Iranian fuel tanker arrives in gasoline-starved Venezuela's waters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 11:11am EDT

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The final vessel in a flotilla of three Iranian fuel tankers entered gasoline-starved Venezuela's waters on Saturday, in the latest sign of cooperation between the two countries amid protests over shortages in the South American nation.

The Faxon, carrying around 234,000 barrels of fuel, was directly north of Venezuela's northeastern Sucre state as of 9:37 a.m. local time (1:37 p.m. GMT) on Saturday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The second vessel, the Fortune, had docked at western Venezuela's Amuay port on Friday, the data showed.

The flotilla was the second group of fuel tankers Iran has sent this year to Venezuela, a once-prosperous OPEC nation now experiencing gasoline shortages due to years of underinvestment and lack of maintenance at its refineries, and U.S. sanctions on state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela.

The shortages have led to snaking, sometimes days-long lines outside PDVSA gas stations. Together with unreliable water, power, and cooking gas supplies, the shortages have prompted a new wave of protests as discontent intensifies in Venezuela's near-abandoned interior.

Washington sanctioned PDVSA last year as part of its push to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has overseen an economic collapse in his six-year tenure and is accused of human rights violations, corruption and rigging his 2018 re-election. Maduro says the United States is seeking to steal Venezuela's oil riches.

Iran's oil industry is also under U.S. sanctions over the country's nuclear program, and the growing cooperation between the two countries this year has alarmed U.S. authorities. But the three tankers - just like a flotilla of five tankers that Iran sent between May and June - arrived without incident.

The first tanker in the current group, the Forest, docked at central Venezuela's El Palito port on Tueday.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aHungary PM agrees on big wage hike for doctors as COVID-19 cases rise
RE
11:15aFSA FARM SERVICE AGENCY : USDA Announces 2021 Upland Cotton Marketing Assistance Loan Rate
PU
11:11aThird Iranian fuel tanker arrives in gasoline-starved Venezuela's waters
RE
11:00aEU, UK agree to step up Brexit talks to close 'significant gaps'
RE
10:51aLundin Mining union in Chile says talks making 'slow progress'
RE
10:50aFines and business closures among new Iran COVID-19 restrictions
RE
10:35aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Statement from the Press Secretary
PU
10:22aThree advisers to Nepal PM Oli test positive for COVID-19
RE
10:07aUK TRADE MINISTER : We need to protect British firms from predatory overseas bids
RE
10:06aPolice set up traffic controls as Madrid heads back into lockdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to acquire German battery assembly maker
2HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK - The Times
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : E-commerce firm Shopee in Thai twitter storm for banning anti-government ..
5RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Investment fund TPG to invest $250 million in Reliance's retai..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group