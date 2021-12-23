Third Point Investors Ltd - Director Change

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2022

(The “Company”)

23 December 2021

THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED ANNOUNCES STEVE BATES WILL LEAVE THE BOARD

The Board of Third Point Investors Ltd (“TPIL” or the “Company”) announces with regret that the Chairman, Mr Steve Bates, has determined that circumstances have rendered his continued service as a Director of the Company untenable. He has therefore submitted his resignation from the Board with effect from the close of business on 22nd December 2021. As is customary in Guernsey, the Chair is appointed by the Board at each meeting and so an announcement on succession will be made in due course.

Mr Bates said: “I very much regret having to leave the Board but have recently been put in a position where it is impossible for me to continue as a director of TPIL. I wish to thank my fellow board members, as well as the Manager, for their collective efforts to strengthen the Company’s foundation and its value proposition for investors. I have no doubt these efforts will continue. I strongly believe in the Company, support the Investment Manager, and intend to remain a shareholder in a personal capacity.”

Director Mr Rupert Dorey said: “The Board is appalled that Steve has been put in a position where he has decided to leave the Board, but understands his reason for doing so. During his tenure over the last three years, the Company has made sweeping progress in putting in place robust discount control measures. All this has helped to reduce the discount to its current level of 12% from almost 25% three years ago. Combined with exceptional investment performance over the past year, investors have seen excellent returns: in NAV terms, TPIL has appreciated 28% in the previous 12 months, with a narrowing discount meanwhile contributing to a 41% share price return in the same period. Moreover, as his fellow directors will attest, Steve is a widely respected independent director, keen investor and a person of high moral character who has been an absolute pleasure to work with. We shall miss him but will carry on this Board’s good work and unified agenda to further improve value for all shareholders.”

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

