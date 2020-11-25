Log in
Third Point Investors Ltd - Intramonth Estimated Performance

11/25/2020 | 11:26am EST
Third Point Investors Limited (the" Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Third Point Intramonth Estimated Performance

11/25/2020

The following figures are estimated net returns of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd. for the month of November and for the year 2020 as of November 24, 2020:

November YTD 2020
+8.6% +11.8%

Performance results are based on the net asset value of fee paying investors only and are presented net of management fees (which may vary depending on share class), brokerage commissions, administrative expenses, any other expenses of the Fund, and accrued performance allocation, if any, and include the reinvestment of all dividends, interest, and capital gains.  The performance above represents fund-level returns (reflecting blended rates of management fees and performance allocations based on the weighted average of the amounts invested in each share class), and is not an estimate of any specific investor’s actual performance, which may be materially different from such performance depending on numerous factors.  All performance results are estimates and should not be regarded as final until audited financial statements are issued.   Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.  All information provided herein is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities.  All investments involve risk including the loss of principal.  This transmission is confidential and may not be redistributed without the express written consent of Third Point LLC and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product.  Any such offer or solicitation may only be made by means of delivery of an approved confidential offering memorandum.

Website:  www.thirdpointlimited.com

Enquiries:
Company Secretary – Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:       +44 148-174-5385
Email: sw171@ntrs.com


© PRNewswire 2020
