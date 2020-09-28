Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

Third Point Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/10/2020
(The “Company”)

28 September 2020

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below. 

Date of purchase 28 September 2020
Number of Shares purchased 40,000 shares
Highest price paid per share $16.8400
Lowest price paid per share $16.8400
Average price paid per share $16.8400

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company’s issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 36,615,937 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 24,410,625 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 61,026,562. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Any Ordinary Shares traded mid-month will be purchased and held by the Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP (the “Master Partnership”) until the Company is able to cancel the shares following each month-end.  Shares cannot be cancelled intra-month because of legal and logistical factors.  The Company and the Master Partnership do not intend to hold any shares longer than the minimum required to comply with these factors, expected to be no more than one month. 

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:46pAluminum Foil Packaging Market - Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Growing Global Commercial Foodservice Market to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
12:45pESSITY : proposes dividend of SEK 6.25
PU
12:45pVolume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
12:45pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : ADB Approves $300 Million Loan to Develop Capital Markets in Pakistan
AQ
12:45pBelgium and the United States sign agreement to establish preclearance at Brussels Airport
PU
12:45pNORTHERN 2 VCT : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
12:45pLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : Chris Wright Barron's Interview – ‘Fracking' Used to Be the Future of Oil Drilling. This Company is Betting it's Not Dead Yet.
PU
12:45pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
12:44pNETSOL TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:44pFRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP. : Announces Three Redevelopment Properties Approximately 80% Leased
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group