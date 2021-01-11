Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

01/11/2021 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third Point Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021
(The “Company”)

11 January 2021

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below. 

Date of purchase 11 January 2021
Number of Shares purchased 15,000 shares
Highest price paid per share $21.8000
Lowest price paid per share $21.8000
Average price paid per share $21.8000

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company’s issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 35,556,740 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 23,704,493 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 59,261,233. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Any Ordinary Shares traded mid-month will be purchased and held by the Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP (the “Master Partnership”) until the Company is able to cancel the shares following each month-end.  Shares cannot be cancelled intra-month because of legal and logistical factors.  The Company and the Master Partnership do not intend to hold any shares longer than the minimum required to comply with these factors, expected to be no more than one month. 
 

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:56pPacifiCorp Sued for Wrongful Death and Negligence by Slater Fire Victims
BU
12:55pYOUGOV : Britons split on government handling of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
PU
12:54pEU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax
RE
12:54pTWITTER : without Trump, tech slides in broader market selloff
AQ
12:54pINTRODUCING SURFACE PRO 7+ FOR BUSINESS : built to empower people, teams and classrooms
PU
12:52pFlow Water Inc. to Participate in the 2021 Annual ICR Conference
GL
12:52pHalifax Port Authority Awards Multi-Year Security Contract to Commissionaires
GL
12:52pTHE ODP CORPORATION : Confirms Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Staples
BU
12:50pROUNDUP : UK variant nears 50% of Irish cases, snow disrupts Spain jab rollout
AQ
12:50pFansUnite Entertainment Announces Closing of Upsized and Oversubscribed $13.4 Million Private Placement Led by Gravitas Securities Due to Strong Investor Demand
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ