Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

09/16/2021 | 12:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021

(The “Company”)

16 September 2021

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below. 

Date of purchase 16 September 2021
Number of Shares purchased 10,000 shares
Highest price paid per share $29.4000
Lowest price paid per share $29.0200
Average price paid per share $29.2361

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company’s issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 32,991,285 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 21,994,190 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 54,985,475. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Any Ordinary Shares traded mid-month will be purchased and held by the Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP (the “Master Partnership”) until the Company is able to cancel the shares following each month-end.  Shares cannot be cancelled intra-month because of legal and logistical factors.  The Company and the Master Partnership do not intend to hold any shares longer than the minimum required to comply with these factors, expected to be no more than one month. 

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001994


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:43pMichigan's Online Sportsbooks Tick Up in August While Online Casinos Reach New Heights, According to PlayMichigan
PR
12:42pENERGY TRANSFER LP : Donates $75,000 to Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts
PU
12:42pEMBRACER : Announcement from Embracer Group's annual general meeting
PU
12:42pDYNATRACE : and ServiceNow partner on new Service Graph Connector for Cloud AIOps at scale
PU
12:42pNO TARGET TOO SMALL : How Small Organizations Can Improve Their Security Programs
PU
12:42pSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : ???????UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION HEARING
PU
12:42pWOLTERS KLUWER : N.V., - Share Buyback Transaction Details September 9 - September 15, 2021
PU
12:42pING GROEP N : ING publishes first integrated climate report
PU
12:42pUSDA Announces Appointments to the American Lamb Board
PU
12:42pBREAKING THE MOLD : 3D Printing Could Help The Wind Industry Forge A New Path
PU
Latest news "Companies"