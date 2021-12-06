Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

12/06/2021 | 05:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third Point Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2022
(The “Company”)

06 December 2021

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below. 

Date of purchase 03 December 2021
Number of Shares purchased 10,000 shares
Highest price paid per share $28.8000
Lowest price paid per share $28.8000
Average price paid per share $28.8000

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company’s issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 32,618,497 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 21,745,665 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 54,364,162. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Any Ordinary Shares traded mid-month will be purchased and held by the Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP (the “Master Partnership”) until the Company is able to cancel the shares following each month-end.  Shares cannot be cancelled intra-month because of legal and logistical factors.  The Company and the Master Partnership do not intend to hold any shares longer than the minimum required to comply with these factors, expected to be no more than one month. 
 

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:01aFourth Wave Energy Inc. Signs Merger Agreement to Acquire EdgeMode
PR
06:01aSequans to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
PR
06:01aeverphone raises $200 million to bring more smartphones into the circular economy
GL
06:01aQuest Unveils Toad Data Point 5.6, Accelerating Data Democratization in the Enterprise
GL
06:01aLiberty Gold Completes 2021 Resource Upgrade Drilling in the Discovery Zone, Black Pine, Idaho
GL
06:01aAllstate Canada partners with The Shoebox Project for Women for a sixth consecutive year to support women impacted by homelessness
GL
06:01aMichele Vives Named President of Douglas Wilson Companies
BU
06:01aTELUS maintains our decade-long leadership position with fewest complaints amongst national carriers
GL
06:01aThe Cyberdemic Will Continue, According to the 2022 Experian Data Breach Industry Forecast
BU
06:01aBolt Biotherapeutics Reports Interim BDC-1001 Phase 1/2 Data Demonstrating a Safe and Well-tolerated Profile and Emerging Clinical Activity at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2021
GL
Latest news "Companies"