Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

12/13/2021 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2022

(The “Company”)

13 December 2021

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below. 

Date of purchase 13 December 2021
Number of Shares purchased 10,000 shares
Highest price paid per share $28.7000
Lowest price paid per share $28.6000
Average price paid per share $28.6500

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company’s issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 32,586,081 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 21,724,054 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 54,310,135. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Any Ordinary Shares traded mid-month will be purchased and held by the Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP (the “Master Partnership”) until the Company is able to cancel the shares following each month-end.  Shares cannot be cancelled intra-month because of legal and logistical factors.  The Company and the Master Partnership do not intend to hold any shares longer than the minimum required to comply with these factors, expected to be no more than one month. 

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:56pCREDIT AGRICOLE S A : Présentation ESG - Conférence CACIB Global Sustainable Finance (uniquement en anglais)
PU
12:56pFORTINET : Regional Winners of the Ultimate Fabric Challenge 2021 Announced
PU
12:56pSAILFISH ROYALTY : Interview with Korelin Economics Report
PU
12:56pHoneywell to acquire us digital designs, inc., expanding public safety communications capabilities
PR
12:53pTIM COOK : Apple within a whisker of $3 trillion market value
RE
12:52pSPX FLOW ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of FLOW and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
12:51pManchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12:51pBank of England to Raise Captial Buffer Requirement for UK Banks
DJ
12:48pPROPANC BIOPHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:46pHUD Announces Disaster Assistance for Kentucky Disaster Survivors
PU
Latest news "Companies"