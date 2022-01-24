Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

01/24/2022 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2022

(The “Company”)

24 January 2022

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below. 

Date of purchase 24 January 2022
Number of Shares purchased 8,527 shares
Highest price paid per share $24.3000
Lowest price paid per share $24.0000
Average price paid per share $24.0583

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company’s issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 32,374,931 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 21,583,287 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 53,958,218. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Any Ordinary Shares traded mid-month will be purchased and held by the Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP (the “Master Partnership”) until the Company is able to cancel the shares following each month-end.  Shares cannot be cancelled intra-month because of legal and logistical factors.  The Company and the Master Partnership do not intend to hold any shares longer than the minimum required to comply with these factors, expected to be no more than one month. 

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:57pVidMob Awarded 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work
GL
12:57pNvidia Down Over 9%, on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since June 2019 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:55pTwo killed as Sudanese security forces crack down on protest
RE
12:55pORPEA : Press Release
BU
12:54pUK minister resigns over 'woeful' efforts to stop COVID loan fraud
RE
12:54pSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Notification of temporary unavailability of Mae Manee App
PU
12:54pINTERPUMP S P A : Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
PU
12:54pUNILEVER : “Why can't you cut your use of virgin plastic faster?”
PU
12:54pBLACKHAWK BANCORP : Announces Record Earnings for 2021
PU
12:54p24/01/2022 - PHARMANUTRA S.P.A. : Initiation of share buy-back program
PU
Latest news "Companies"