Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Third USD Shipment Reached Afghanistan and Delivered to the AIB

12/12/2021 | 07:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Third USD Shipment Reached Afghanistan and Delivered to the AIB
Mpoya
Sun, Dec 12 2021 4:44 PM

Following a series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, today, December 12, 2021, the third shipment of humanitarian aid of USD 19.2 million reached Afghanistan. The Transit of the aforesaid shipment from the airport to the Afghanistan International Bank was facilitated by Da Afghanistan Bank.

DAB has always tried to facilitate standard methods that result in prevention of poverty which the noble people of Afghanistan are faced with. Hereby, we assure our people that issues pertaining to the banking system of the country and foreign currency needs will soon be resolved.

It's worth mentioning that DAB has been continuously trying to maintain the value of the Afghani currency at a fixed level against the foreign currency. We hope that with the arriving of aforementioned aid, the value of Afghani currency will reach its desired level against the foreign currency.

The leadership of the bank is working hard to address the issue of improving the Afghani currency value against dollar.

Disclaimer

Bank of Afghanistan published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 12:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aVITANA X : Q1 Report - VITX_Disclosure Statement_October 31, 2021
PU
10:06aVITANA X : Q1 Report - VITX_Quarter FS_October 31, 2021
PU
10:05aNFT MARKET WELCOMES A NEW RIVAL : Socialogue - The Social NFT Marketplace
NE
10:01a$COQ Introduces a New Way to Earn BNB Every Hour
GL
10:01aCALQUENCE reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 71% vs. standard of care combinations at three years in the ASCEND Phase III trial
BU
09:56aALX ONCOLOGY : Corporate Presentation
PU
09:47aImago BioSciences Presents Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Bomedemstat in Essential Thrombocythemia at ASH 2021
BU
09:34aNord Stream 2 gas unlikely to flow if Russia renews Ukraine aggression, U.S. says
RE
09:31aBeiGene Presents Results from SEQUOIA Trial of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) in First-Line Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting
BU
09:31aImmunoGen Presents Initial Findings From the Phase 1b/2 Study of IMGN632 in Combination With Vidaza® and Venclexta® in Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia at ASH
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America expects busy year of Gulf IPOs
2Iran draft budget eyes growth, more oil sales despite sanctions
3Blinken heads to Southeast Asia to deepen cooperation on China pushback
4Aramex : Notification from the company
5Activist group targets Exxon with shareholder climate resolution

HOT NEWS