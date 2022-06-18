Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Third suspect in murder of British journalist arrested in Brazil

06/18/2022 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Federal Police officers carry a coffin containing human remains after a suspect confessed to killing British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, in Brasilia

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A third suspect in the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon rainforest was arrested on Saturday, Brazil's federal police said.

Jeferson da Silva Lima was on the run, but surrendered to the police station of Atalaia do Norte in the remote Javari Valley bordering Peru and Colombia.

"The detainee will be questioned and referred to a custody hearing," federal police said in a statement.

A forensic exam carried out on human remains found in the region on Friday confirmed they belonged to Phillips. The remains of a second person, believed to be indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, were still being studied.

Phillips, a freelance reporter who had written for the Guardian and the Washington Post, was doing research for a book on the trip with Pereira, a former head of isolated and recently contacted tribes at federal indigenous affairs agency Funai.

They vanished on June 5 while traveling alone through the region by boat.

The police have so far arrested Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, a fisherman who confessed to killing the two men, and his brother, Oseney da Costa, who was taken into custody earlier this week.

Federal police said on Friday that the killers acted alone, information the local indigenous group Univaja contested, adding it had informed officials numerous times that there was an organized crime group operating in the Javari Valley, a wild region that has lured cocaine smugglers, as well as illegal hunters and fishers.

    Police sources told Reuters the investigation is focused on people involved in illegal fishing and poaching in indigenous lands.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20pLithuania says sanctions on goods to Kaliningrad take effect from Saturday
RE
12:04pRussian media show 'U.S. citizens' seized in Ukraine
RE
12:01pBitcoin last down 7.4% at $18,915
RE
12:01pBitcoin last down -7.4% at $18,929.58; ether last down -8.9% at…
RE
11:47aJOHNSON : Britain must resist 'Ukraine fatigue'
RE
11:26aSpain battles wildfires as it swelters in heatwave
RE
11:25aBIDEN FALLS OFF BIKE : 'I got my foot caught'
RE
11:20aThird suspect in murder of British journalist arrested in Brazil
RE
11:10aDespite Rwanda threat, migrants in Calais still dream of England
RE
11:07aDespite Rwanda threat, migrants in Calais still dream of England
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS