Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

This Co-op Month, Join NCBA CLUSA's Hike the Hill

08/24/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Learn how advocacy work can create an enabling environment for greater co-op impact.

Grassroots advocacy is a critical component of ensuring your elected officials understand the most pressing issues impacting your cooperative. As a member-owner of your co-op, you are the business model's best advocate!

One in three Americans is a member of at least one co-op. As a collective voice, the co-op movement can educate Members of Congress on the cooperative difference.

NCBA CLUSA would like to be your partner in arranging a meeting between you and your federal elected officials and provide suggested policy issues for you to raise during your meetings. You can register as an individual, with multiple members of your co-op, or a group of cooperators in your community.

Because this event is virtual, meetings will take place from October 4th through 29th. Meetings will be scheduled throughout the month to allow for the most flexibility for Members of Congress and cooperators. There is no fee to participate.

NCBA CLUSA is here to work on your behalf and is happy to meet with you ahead of your Hill visits to discuss what to expect and other tips for a successful meeting.

Sign up here

Disclaimer

NCBA - National Cooperative Business Association published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 20:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:32pFINGERMOTION, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pPHYTO EXTRACTIONS INC : . Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition
AQ
05:31pINTOUCH INSIGHT : Announces Q2 2021 Results With 135% Revenue Growth
AQ
05:29pELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:29pLMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pBruske welcomes NDP commitment to end profiteering off of seniors' care
GL
05:28pUNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:28pKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH &NDASH; SOVEREIGNS : KBRA's Framework for Incorporating ESG Risk Management in Credit Ratings
BU
05:27pLOCUST WALK ACQUISITION CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:27pCommunications Services Up On Deal Expectations -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Oil settles up 3%, boosted by Mexican oil rig outage, U.S. vaccine approval
3Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
4Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
5RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : resumes operations at Richards Bay Minerals

HOT NEWS