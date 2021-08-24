This Co-op Month, Join NCBA CLUSA's Hike the Hill

Learn how advocacy work can create an enabling environment for greater co-op impact.

Grassroots advocacy is a critical component of ensuring your elected officials understand the most pressing issues impacting your cooperative. As a member-owner of your co-op, you are the business model's best advocate!

One in three Americans is a member of at least one co-op. As a collective voice, the co-op movement can educate Members of Congress on the cooperative difference.

NCBA CLUSA would like to be your partner in arranging a meeting between you and your federal elected officials and provide suggested policy issues for you to raise during your meetings. You can register as an individual, with multiple members of your co-op, or a group of cooperators in your community.

Because this event is virtual, meetings will take place from October 4th through 29th. Meetings will be scheduled throughout the month to allow for the most flexibility for Members of Congress and cooperators. There is no fee to participate.

NCBA CLUSA is here to work on your behalf and is happy to meet with you ahead of your Hill visits to discuss what to expect and other tips for a successful meeting.

