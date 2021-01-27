This Lunar New Year, Chowbus Launches Nationwide Giving Program To Support Asian Communities

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar New Year is the largest and most celebrated holiday in China, its neighboring countries, and in Asian communities all over the world. The 16-day celebration starting on February 12th marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year and spring season. Food is an integral part of the celebrations – one of the main events of Lunar New Year festivities is eating a reunion dinner with extended family members.



Because of the pandemic, traditional family feasts are harder to pull off. In addition, many Chinatown restaurants and Asian businesses in the United States are still facing decreased foot traffic caused by the pandemic and anti-Asian sentiment.

To support these communities and bring a taste of home when many cannot be with their families, Chowbus , the Asian food delivery platform for independent restaurants, is partnering with local charities and organizations across major cities in the United States and Canada to donate $5 for every $60 spent on food delivery or grocery on the Chowbus app from February 10th - 17th.

“Many families, including my own, will be celebrating virtually this year, so we’re excited that families are choosing Chowbus to bring them a taste of home,” said Linxin Wen, co-founder and CEO of Chowbus. “For those who may not have the resources to celebrate this year, the donation program is the least we can do. Chowbus cares deeply about the communities we serve.”

Chowbus has thousands of restaurant partners in over 27 cities across the United States, Canada, and Australia, so all the traditional holiday dishes are just a few taps away. With Chowbus’s “bundling” feature, users can even order dumplings from their favorite dumpling joint and a whole fish from Chinatown’s best seafood place – with no additional fee. For those who prefer to make their own feast at home, Chowbus offers Asian grocery delivery in over 23 cities.

Chowbus is a food delivery platform providing high-quality, authentic Asian food, that empowers local independent restaurants and stores with the technology, tools, and marketing to grow their business. Founded in 2016 by chief executive officer Linxin Wen and chief technology officer Suyu Zhang, Chowbus helps people discover local Asian cuisine that isn’t easily found on traditional third-party delivery apps.

Chowbus provides a curated list of high-quality mom-and-pop restaurants and stores (paired with real food pictures), a unique bundling feature that allows users to order from multiple restaurants in a single delivery with no added fees, and reliable delivery service.

