Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

This Lunar New Year, Chowbus Launches Nationwide Giving Program To Support Asian Communities

01/27/2021 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar New Year is the largest and most celebrated holiday in China, its neighboring countries, and in Asian communities all over the world. The 16-day celebration starting on February 12th marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year and spring season. Food is an integral part of the celebrations – one of the main events of Lunar New Year festivities is eating a reunion dinner with extended family members.

Because of the pandemic, traditional family feasts are harder to pull off. In addition, many Chinatown restaurants and Asian businesses in the United States are still facing decreased foot traffic caused by the pandemic and anti-Asian sentiment.

To support these communities and bring a taste of home when many cannot be with their families, Chowbus, the Asian food delivery platform for independent restaurants, is partnering with local charities and organizations across major cities in the United States and Canada to donate $5 for every $60 spent on food delivery or grocery on the Chowbus app from February 10th - 17th.

The program benefits local communities in eight major cities, in support of the following organizations and causes:

“Many families, including my own, will be celebrating virtually this year, so we’re excited that families are choosing Chowbus to bring them a taste of home,” said Linxin Wen, co-founder and CEO of Chowbus. “For those who may not have the resources to celebrate this year, the donation program is the least we can do. Chowbus cares deeply about the communities we serve.”

Chowbus has thousands of restaurant partners in over 27 cities across the United States, Canada, and Australia, so all the traditional holiday dishes are just a few taps away. With Chowbus’s “bundling” feature, users can even order dumplings from their favorite dumpling joint and a whole fish from Chinatown’s best seafood place – with no additional fee. For those who prefer to make their own feast at home, Chowbus offers Asian grocery delivery in over 23 cities.

To learn more about Chowbus, visit https://www.chowbus.com.

About Chowbus

Chowbus is a food delivery platform providing high-quality, authentic Asian food, that empowers local independent restaurants and stores with the technology, tools, and marketing to grow their business. Founded in 2016 by chief executive officer Linxin Wen and chief technology officer Suyu Zhang, Chowbus helps people discover local Asian cuisine that isn’t easily found on traditional third-party delivery apps.

Chowbus provides a curated list of high-quality mom-and-pop restaurants and stores (paired with real food pictures), a unique bundling feature that allows users to order from multiple restaurants in a single delivery with no added fees, and reliable delivery service.

Media Contact:
Hunter Stuart
hunter@propllr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/889e30ba-fd3d-411b-b31b-fb03022719c1


Primary Logo

Chowbus Launches Nationwide Giving Program To Support Asian Communities

Chowbus App

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:07aBLACKBERRY : IIROC Trading Halt - BB
AQ
10:06aSAP : A Robust Platform for RISE with SAP
PU
10:06aNORDEA BANK : We have updated our privacy policy
PU
10:06aORIGIN BANCORP : Bank Announces Expansion in Dallas-Fort Worth Market With New Location At Medical City Dallas
PU
10:06aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Niger Delta Communities Want NDDC Scrapped
AQ
10:06aACCENTURE : and SAP® to Help Organizations Transform Their Business Through RISE with SAP
BU
10:06aHollywood Elite, Food Royalty & Venture Capital All Rush to Back ‘Better Brand' — ‘The Beyond Meat of Carbs'
BU
10:06aZadara Appoints Shirley Braun Chief People Officer and Shiri Kerman VP of Engineering Amidst Accelerated Growth and Adoption of Cloud Services
BU
10:05aOil slips as COVID-19 and demand concerns weigh ahead of supply report
RE
10:05aNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : Selected for the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for a Third Consecutive Year
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
2DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover
3CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : THE BIG SHORT: GameStop effect puts global bets worth billions at risk
4PLUG POWER INC. : Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
5STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. : STMICRO : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ