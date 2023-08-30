STORY: DeSantis, who is running to be the Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election, urged residents in low-lying communities to heed orders to seek higher ground, with the storm surge expected to cause life-threatening floods.

"So this is crunch time right now. We're going to get hit with a major hurricane. It'll be some time, the eye will arrive on shore some time tomorrow morning, most likely. And it is going to have major impacts, particularly along Florida's Big Bend region. So listen to your local officials. Take the appropriate precautions to protect you and your family," Desantis said. "And once the storm passes, we will have help that will be on the way."

The Big Bend informally refers to an area where the state's northern panhandle curves into the Gulf side of the Florida Peninsula, roughly bounded by the inland cities of Gainesville and Tallahassee, the state capital.