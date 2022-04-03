'This is genocide,' Ukraine's President Zelenskiy tells CBS

April 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
accused Russia of carrying out a genocide in his country, in an
interview on Sunday with CBS's "Face the Nation" news program.
"Indeed, this is genocide. The elimination of the whole
nation and the people," Zelenskiy said, speaking through a
translator.
"We are the citizens of Ukraine and we don't want to be
subdued to the policy of Russian Federation. This is the reason
we are being destroyed and exterminated."
