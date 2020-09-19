This morning, CS Hon Peter Munya held the Tea Sector Reforms meeting in Embu County. The reforms follow the directives given by H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta and are a culmination of a process that began in 2014.

These reforms seek to place the farmer, the primary stakeholder in the tea value chain, at the center; ensuring among other things, that they get a fair share from their contribution to the value chain.

CS Munya was accompanied by CAS Madam Anne Nyaga.

In her speech CAS Nyaga noted that, while the proposed reforms are set to transform the tea sector positively, their successful implementation will only be possible through the collaboration of all stakeholders by facilitating a process that will ensure equity and fair returns to all.

