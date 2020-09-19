Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

This morning, CS Hon Peter Munya held the Tea Sector Reforms meeting in Embu County.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

This morning, CS Hon Peter Munya held the Tea Sector Reforms meeting in Embu County. The reforms follow the directives given by H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta and are a culmination of a process that began in 2014.

These reforms seek to place the farmer, the primary stakeholder in the tea value chain, at the center; ensuring among other things, that they get a fair share from their contribution to the value chain.

CS Munya was accompanied by CAS Madam Anne Nyaga.

In her speech CAS Nyaga noted that, while the proposed reforms are set to transform the tea sector positively, their successful implementation will only be possible through the collaboration of all stakeholders by facilitating a process that will ensure equity and fair returns to all.

For more information Contact us:
Hotline: 0800724891

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock & Fisheries of Kenya published this content on 19 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2020 16:54:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pTikTok Says Disagree, Disappointed With Decision From Commerce Department To Block New App Downloads From Sunday
RE
12:55pThis morning, CS Hon Peter Munya held the Tea Sector Reforms meeting in Embu County.
PU
12:55pDEREGULATION : More investors eyeing modular refineries, says DPR
PU
12:50pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Farmers get second round of COVID-19 Aid
PU
12:36pOil workers flee as third storm in month aims for U.S. offshore fields
RE
12:21pOil workers flee as third storm in month aims for U.S. offshore fields
RE
11:30aTikTok files complaint against Trump administration to try to block U.S. ban
RE
10:49aFSB FINANCIAL STABILITY BOARD : Middle East and North Africa group discusses economic and financial market developments
PU
10:40a'BORED BY ALL THIS DRAMA' : TikTok users play it cool over latest U.S. ban threat
RE
10:17a'BORED BY ALL THIS DRAMA' : TikTok users play it cool over latest U.S. ban threat
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new U.S. users on Sunday
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Judge narrows Tesla lawsuit against former employee, dismisses defamation counterclaim
3INTEL CORPORATION : KEYWORDS: Moore's Law Is Dead. Long Live Huang's Law. -- WSJ
4GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : The Incredible Shrinking GM -- WSJ -2-
5IPSEN : ESMO 2020: Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) in Combination With Opdivo® (nivolumab) Demonstrates Significant ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group