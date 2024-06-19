STORY: The actors of this Argentinian musical are all women and transgender former inmates.

'The Days Out There' explores the lives and challenges of inmates like them - before and after their time in jail.

Twenty-eight-year-old Yoseli Arias spent over four years in prison.

"It is a story told by ourselves, of our own life and experience and of what we would like the future to look like: just to be treated like ordinary people. Getting away from the marginalization we lived with before and having the possibility of a decent job."

Director Lola Arias says she wanted to move away from traditional male-centered stories of violence in jail.

Instead, she said she wanted to focus on women and transgender inmates - who face unique issues because of their gender...

and the bonds of solidarity built up in prison.

"Many times prison is simply a storage space for people who are excluded from society. That is part of what the film and the play tell in their ways because they question the need for prisons, why prisons exist and how we could imagine a different justice system and a different system to live in society."

The protagonists tell their stories through song and dance, incorporating rock, cumbia and bachata music.

Ignacio Rodríguez, a trans man who was jailed for nine years, said the project has been life-changing.

"That is what we want to share and transmit: empathy, sorority, accompaniment, companionship, love, despite all the circumstances that one may go through."

'The Days Out There' is heading to Europe at the end of June.