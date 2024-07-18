ETF selected: Amundi Prime UK Mid and Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP
What's in this ETF?
The ETF includes 149 positions and is not very concentrated in its main weightings, since the top 10 represent just 16.7% of assets under management. These include mezzanine debt corporate finance specialist Intermediate Capital (3.1%), real estate company Tritax Big Box (1.8%), games and figurines manufacturer Games Workshop (1.7%), banking group Investec (1.6%), homebuilder Bellway (1.5%), asset manager St. James's Place (1.4%), and the French company Tritax Big Box (1.8%). James's Place (1.4%), online trading platform IG Group (1.4%), broadcaster ITV (1.4%), flow control solutions provider Rotork (1.4%), technology holding Johnson Matthey (1.4%).
In terms of sectors, the ETF is mainly invested in the financial sector (23.3%), industry (19.6%), consumer cyclicals (16.4%), real estate (11.5%), information technology (7.3%), communication services (5.3%), materials (5%), and so on.
What are the advantages?
- The ETF allows you to play the rebound in UK midcaps.
- The product is well diversified across 149 positions, and the main holdings do not account for too large a proportion of the investment.
- Fees are very low (0.05%).
Some negative points
- Assets under management are fairly low (£185 million). This is not a negative point as such, but it does mean that liquidity needs to be monitored.
- In recent years, UK midcaps have lacked competitiveness and underperformed the main European indices.
ETF ID card:
Assets under management: £185m
Number of positions: 149
ISIN code: LU2182388152
Ticker: PRUK
Fees: 0.05