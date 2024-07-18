British GDP rose again in the first quarter (+0.6%) after a complicated end to 2023, with two consecutive quarters of decline. The economy is performing better than the country's economists expected. Growth is set to continue this year. At the same time, the inflationary context is now more stable. Price rises are still hard to bear for many British households, and are above the ECB's 2% target, but they are slowing month by month.

ETF selected: Amundi Prime UK Mid and Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP

What's in this ETF?

The ETF includes 149 positions and is not very concentrated in its main weightings, since the top 10 represent just 16.7% of assets under management. These include mezzanine debt corporate finance specialist Intermediate Capital (3.1%), real estate company Tritax Big Box (1.8%), games and figurines manufacturer Games Workshop (1.7%), banking group Investec (1.6%), homebuilder Bellway (1.5%), asset manager St. James's Place (1.4%), and the French company Tritax Big Box (1.8%). James's Place (1.4%), online trading platform IG Group (1.4%), broadcaster ITV (1.4%), flow control solutions provider Rotork (1.4%), technology holding Johnson Matthey (1.4%).

In terms of sectors, the ETF is mainly invested in the financial sector (23.3%), industry (19.6%), consumer cyclicals (16.4%), real estate (11.5%), information technology (7.3%), communication services (5.3%), materials (5%), and so on.

What are the advantages?

The ETF allows you to play the rebound in UK midcaps.

The product is well diversified across 149 positions, and the main holdings do not account for too large a proportion of the investment.

Fees are very low (0.05%).

Some negative points

Assets under management are fairly low (£185 million). This is not a negative point as such, but it does mean that liquidity needs to be monitored.

In recent years, UK midcaps have lacked competitiveness and underperformed the main European indices.

ETF ID card:

Assets under management: £185m

Number of positions: 149

ISIN code: LU2182388152

Ticker: PRUK

Fees: 0.05