Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thoma Bravo Announces Completion of Strategic Growth Investment in Venafi

12/31/2020 | 03:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors, today announced the completion of its strategic growth investment in Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management.

“We are thrilled to partner with Thoma Bravo at a time when companies around the world are realizing that the foundation of security for all digital transformation initiatives is a solid machine identity management program,” said Jeff Hudson, CEO of Venafi. “Thoma Bravo’s strategic investment will allow us to build on this momentum and deliver machine identity protection solutions to an expanded customer base, while continuing to drive product innovation and growth.”

“As the global digital transformation accelerates, companies are increasingly recognizing the need to secure machine-to-machine connections and communications, and they’re turning to Venafi to help them,” said Seth Boro, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. “We look forward to working closely with Jeff and the Venafi team to build on the company’s market-defining success to date.”

“As a pioneer in machine identity management, we have watched Venafi grow into the preferred partner for companies seeking to understand the range of risks facing their technology networks,” said Chip Virnig, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Venafi and leverage our operational and investment capabilities to accelerate Venafi’s growth and market leadership.”

J.P. Morgan Securities served as financial advisor to Venafi and Orrick served as its legal counsel. Financing for the transaction was provided by Truist Securities, Interbank, Nomura Corporate Funding Americas LLC and Barclays. Truist Securities, Nomura Securities International LLC and Barclays also served as financial advisor to Thoma Bravo, and Kirkland & Ellis served as its legal counsel.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With more than $73 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Thoma Bravo partners with a company’s management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

About Venafi

Venafi is the cybersecurity market leader in and the inventor of machine identity management, securing machine-to-machine connections and communications. Venafi protects machine identity types by orchestrating cryptographic keys and digital certificates for SSL/TLS, SSH, code signing, mobile and IoT. Venafi provides global visibility of machine identities and the risks associated with them for the extended enterprise—on premises, mobile, virtual, cloud and IoT—at machine speed and scale. Venafi puts this intelligence into action with automated remediation that reduces the security and availability risks connected with weak or compromised machine identities while safeguarding the flow of information to trusted machines and preventing communication with machines that are not trusted.

With more than 30 patents, Venafi delivers innovative solutions for the world's most demanding, security-conscious Global 5000 organizations and government agencies. For more information, visit: www.venafi.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:59pINSPIRE CHARTER ACADEMY : Notice of a Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors
BU
03:58pSPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:52pCorn, soy end 2020 at 6-1/2-year highs on Argentine corn export restriction, dry weather
RE
03:49pTELIGENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:49pBLUE LINE PROTECTION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:43pIdrive Has Record-Breaking Year Despite COVID Pandemic
BU
03:36pTELIGENT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:32pA. M. CASTLE & CO. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pNOT REAL NEWS : A look at what didn't happen this week
AQ
03:31pJETBLUE : Will Ring in the New Year with Its New Airbus A220-300 Aircraft
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals
3McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
4EXCLUSIVE: Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments - sources
5Wall Street inches higher, dollar gains as tumultuous year nears finish line

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ