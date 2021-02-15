Thoma Bravo-Owned Quorum Software and Aucerna to Merge and Acquire TietoEVRY's Oil and Gas Software Business

Combined company to broaden and further diversify its software portfolio, creating the leading software provider to the energy industry

Quorum Software ("Quorum"), a world leader in digital transformation for the energy industry, today announced two major transactions that will result in the creation of the world's largest software provider of business workflows focused solely on energy.

Quorum will merge with Aucerna, a globally trusted provider of integrated planning, execution and reserves software for the energy industry. The deal will combine two Thoma Bravo-owned industry leaders with a shared focus on driving digital transformation and complementary customer offerings.

Also announced today, the newly combined company, operating as Quorum Software, has entered into an agreement with TietoEVRY to acquire TietoEVRY's entire Oil and Gas software business, which includes the leading Energy Components hydrocarbon management solutions and DaWinci solution for personnel and materials logistics. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

The combination of Aucerna, Quorum and the TietoEVRY Oil and Gas software business will bring together highly complementary workflows, mission-critical technologies and unmatched global expertise. It will position Quorum as a global leader for energy software across the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the energy value chain. Following the acquisition, Quorum will be the largest software provider with the broadest portfolio of solutions focused entirely on serving energy companies of any size across the globe.

Gene Austin will serve as CEO of the combined company, and Wayne Sim, CEO and co-founder of Aucerna, will be appointed to its board of directors.

"Over the last 20 years, Quorum has become the leading innovator of software deployed by North American energy companies," said Austin. "Today Quorum is expanding the scope of our technology and expertise to all energy-producing regions of the globe. Customers everywhere will have access to a cloud technology ecosystem that connects decision-ready data from operations to the boardroom."

"Our three organizations complement each other — from the software that our great people design to the energy markets where we operate," said Sim. "Our new company will be able to deliver value to our stakeholders, while accelerating the growth of our combined business and the energy industry's software transformation."

"Quorum and Aucerna are industry leaders that have each spurred significant innovation and digital transformation in the energy industry," said Scott Crabill, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "By combining these two fast-growing and highly complementary businesses with TietoEVRY’s Oil and Gas software business, the new Quorum will have significant global scale and an unparalleled product portfolio that meets nearly every need within the energy value chain. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Gene, Wayne and the Quorum team in this exciting next chapter of the company's growth story."

The combined company will serve more than 1,800 energy customers across 55 countries. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Quorum Software will have offices located throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. Quorum will continue to have a significant presence in Calgary, Alberta, the headquarters of Aucerna, and in Norway, the Energy Components/DaWinci software headquarters.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software is the world's largest provider of digital technology focused solely on business workflows that empower the next evolution of energy. From emerging companies to supermajors, throughout every region of the globe, customers rely on Quorum's proven innovation and unmatched global expertise to streamline business operations and make data-driven decisions that optimize profitability and growth. Our industry-leading solutions are transforming energy companies across the entire value chain, helping visionary leaders evolve their organizations into modern energy companies. Visit quorumsoftware.com.

About TietoEVRY

TietoEVRY creates digital advantage for businesses and society. They are a leading digital services and software company with local presence and global capabilities. Headquartered in Finland, TietoEVRY employs around 24 000 experts globally. The company serves thousands of enterprise and public sector customers in more than 90 countries. TietoEVRY's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and its shares are listed on the NASDAQ in Helsinki and Stockholm as well as on the Oslo Børs. Visit https://www.tietoevry.com/.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest and most successful private equity firms focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With more than $73 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago, with a planned expansion to Miami in the second half of 2021. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

