Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thomas Curry Joins Saxena White P.A. as Director of New Wilmington, Delaware Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 01:26pm EDT

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saxena White P.A., a law firm specializing in securities litigation headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, is proud to announce that Thomas Curry has joined the firm as a Director.  Mr. Curry, a highly regarded lawyer specializing in corporate governance litigation, will head Saxena White’s new Wilmington, Delaware office.

Prior to joining Saxena White, Mr. Curry was associated with the Wilmington office of Labaton Sucharow LLP, where he represented investors in many of the most significant and highest profile corporate governance matters to arise in recent years. Mr. Curry has particular expertise in representing public investors shortchanged by corporate sales and other M&A activity influenced by insider conflicts of interest. He has successfully represented investors in a wide variety of derivative, class, and appraisal matters challenging conflicted M&A transactions in the Delaware Court of Chancery and other jurisdictions around the United States. Mr. Curry also has significant experience advising United States-based investors seeking to protect their interests in connection with M&A activity subject to the law of foreign jurisdictions. In both 2019 and 2020, he was recognized nationally by The Legal 500 as a “Rising Star” in the field of M&A Litigation. Mr. Curry began his legal career at the prominent Wilmington defense firm Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP. He is a graduate of Cornell Law School and Temple University.

“Saxena White has an incredible track record of realizing significant recoveries for its clients, including in the area of corporate governance litigation. It is an honor to join the firm and to head its new Wilmington office,” Mr. Curry said. “A majority of the Fortune 500 companies are incorporated in Delaware and, therefore, subject to Delaware’s corporate governance laws. Establishing a presence in Delaware will bolster Saxena White’s ability to successfully represent our clients’ interests where their investments are threatened by conflicted transactions, board oversight deficiencies, and other corporate governance failures. It will also provide a platform for us to advocate for developments in Delaware law to protect the interests of public investors and promote good corporate citizenship and governance practices,” Mr. Curry added.

"Last year we settled one of the largest shareholder derivative cases in history against Wells Fargo Bank stemming from a myriad of improper practices. Our decision to open the Delaware office reflects the confidence we have in Tom to add another dimension to our already strong corporate governance practice," said Maya Saxena, co-founder of Saxena White. "Many of our clients are interested in strengthening the value of their investments through derivative and other litigation. Based on Tom's successful track record we know that the Delaware office will further enhance our ability to produce strong results for our clients.”

Saxena White is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in White Plains, New York and San Diego, California. The firm specializes in shareholder class action and related litigation, and has recovered billions of dollars for injured shareholders since its founding in 2006. Saxena White is proud to be the only woman- and minority-owned law firm in the securities litigation area, and has a strong commitment to diversity. For more information about the firm, please go to www.saxenawhite.com

Maya Saxena, Esq.
msaxena@saxenawhite.com
7777 Glades Road
Suite 300
Boca Raton, FL 33434
Tel. (561) 869-1013
Fax (888) 446-9994
www.saxenawhite.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pCHINA CITIC BANK : 2020 Interim
PU
02:05pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL names Travis McCready to grow life sciences practice and foster connectivity across US markets
PU
02:05pPRESS RELEASE - CHANGES IN COMMISSION : hearings to take place on 2 October
PU
02:05pEU financial regulators assess risks to the financial sector after the outbreak of COVID-19 and call for enhanced cooperation
PU
02:05pPRESS RELEASE - EUROPEAN VALUES : towards a permanent monitoring mechanism against backsliding
PU
02:04pROSETTA STONE : Moore Kuehn Encourages RST, AKCA, DCOM, and SBPH Investors to Contact Law Firm
PR
02:04pID SUPPLY CO. : Sets Sights on Licensing
BU
02:03pD&H Distributing Named a “Best Place to Work in PA” By Business Groups Including Central Penn Business Journal
GL
02:02pHALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:01pPAYCHEX, INC. : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call for October 6, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
3LG CHEM, LTD. : Elon Musk tempers expectations for Tesla 'Battery Day,' stock dips 5%
4WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. : Investors brace for months of big market swings as virus, political worries loo..
5GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : Genscript Biotech says Chinese customs raided offices, shares at 20-month low

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group