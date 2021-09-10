Log in
Thomas James Homes Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

09/10/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas James Homes, Inc. (“Thomas James Homes” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled provider of single-family urban homes, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Thomas James Homes has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "TJH".

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Capital Markets Inc., BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets will serve as joint lead book runners for the proposed offering. BTIG, LLC will be joint book runner for the proposed offering. Zelman Partners LLC, Whelan Advisory Capital Markets, Drexel Hamilton, LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC, and Ramirez & Co., Inc. will be co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus@citi.com, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed initial public offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Thomas James Homes
Thomas James Homes’ mission is to transform the U.S. single-family urban housing market by deploying its proprietary Fuse360 technology designed to address the massive unmet demand for high quality homes in the most desirable neighborhoods located near the heart of many of the country’s largest cities. The Company’s cloud-based Fuse360 technology offers a fully managed marketplace by providing customers with a simple, seamless, efficient and transparent option for purchasing or building new single-family homes in desirable urban neighborhoods at attainable prices. Thomas James Homes believes that it is currently the country’s largest provider of single-family replacement homes.

Media Contact:
Anne Lee Benedict
abenedict@tjhusa.com
(949) 409-9269

Investor Contact:
Rodny Nacier
IR@tjhusa.com
(949) 694-8583



© GlobeNewswire 2021
