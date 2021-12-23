Log in
Thomas Mallon & William McArdle of Titan Investors Sued by Markets Group for Alleged Theft of Trade Secrets

12/23/2021 | 02:53pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets Group (www.marketsgroup.org), a leading worldwide conference promoter in the investment management industry, has filed a lawsuit against two former employees for alleged theft of trade secrets and using those secrets — some of them verbatim — to solicit Markets Group clients.

Primary allegations in the suit are misappropriation of trade secrets; breach of contract; unfair competition; tortious interference with advantageous business relationships; breach of fiduciary duty; and illegal conversion of Markets Group property.

Named as plaintiffs in the suit are Thomas Mallon, William McArdle, and Titan Investors LLC (www.titaninvestors-llc.com). The suit claims Mallon and McArdle had knowledge of and access to proprietary and confidential customer databases, lists and other information relating to Markets Group’s clients and used it launch a competing organization in violation of their employment agreements, the suit says. Titan also employs two other former employees of Markets Group, Dave Hoffman and Harrison Lane, according to Titan’s website.

The suit was filed in New York State Supreme Court for the County of New York. Markets Group, based in New York City, is the d/b/a of Latin Markets Brazil, LLC.  

Further action in the case is pending. Markets Group is confident it will prevail and continue to provide unparalleled value within the investment management community.

About Markets Group:

Markets Group, a renowned conference promoter in the investment management industry, brings together the investment management community for peer-driven thought leadership experiences that provide a platform education, business development and networking. With a track record of over 500 events in more than 20 countries, its Forums present a unique opportunity for managers and investors to achieve a premium return on their time.

Contact:

Adam Raleigh, CEO

Markets Group

adam.raleigh@marketsgroup.org

(646) 216-8381

 


HOT NEWS