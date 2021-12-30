Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thomas 'Papa' Smith Officially Joins RocketBUSD Core Team

12/30/2021 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its endeavors to build a solid team for the company's journey ahead, RocketBUSD has just announced the official appointment of Thomas Smith (famously known as 'Papa') as the newest addition to its core team.

As the winner of 2021's "Binance Global Influencer of the Year Award" and with unparalleled coding experience on hand, Thomas has been at the forefront of many well-known cryptocurrency projects seeking to provide solutions to real world problems, while utilizing the full potential of blockchain technologies.

"Throughout the years, Thomas has proven himself to be a loving friend, leader, innovator, and community member", stated RocketBUSD CEO Cole. "His hard work and dedication to prior projects, positive outlook, and willingness to share knowledge and advice make him an extremely valuable addition to any team. We are beyond excited to have him on board", Cole continued.

Bringing with him the technical understanding and knowledge to turn concepts into reality, Thomas aims to innovate new and improved tools that revolutionize the way we look at blockchain and crypto as a whole - all while bringing people together during the process. Thomas is cherished and respected by many and his love for the community is stronger than ever, while he remains to form a piece of the puzzle needed to move forward with technological advances.

Welcome Thomas 'Papa' Smith - to the #RocketCrew!

PRESS NOTES
Check out the official announcement video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_7YtLuxwK0
RocketBUSD press contact: Arya Starkpress@rocketbusd.app

ABOUT ROCKETBUSD
RocketBUSD is a software services & blockchain technology company.

The native token, RocketBUSD, functions as a utility token in tools, games, and community-based proposal voting. Additionally, token holders can unlock premium features & rewards within and beyond the RocketBUSD ecosystem. Holders are automatically rewarded with reflections in BUSD based on volume and holdings.

RocketBUSD exists to develop and manage an ecosystem of innovative, intuitive solutions for an ever-growing DeFi community. RocketBUSD builds practical, well-designed tools and services to help radically simplify complexity, improve security, and accelerate performance through actionable, personalized insight. In addition, with the development of games and an NFT marketplace, RocketBUSD enters the steadily expanding creative landscape within DeFi.

The world of DeFi is rapidly growing in innovation, complexity, and population. At RocketBUSD, we envision and are committed to realizing a community-powered future where challenges become opportunities and where trust becomes the default.

Learn more about RocketBUSD here:

 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomas-papa-smith-officially-joins-rocketbusd-core-team-301451898.html

SOURCE RocketBUSD


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aLiquidia Corporation - Stipulation of Partial Judgment In Favor of Liquidia Filed In Hatch-Waxman Litigation
AQ
09:46aCan-Fite BioPharma - FOLLOWING COMPLETE CLEARANCE OF CANCER LESIONS IN ADVANCED LIVER CANCER PATIENT, CAN-FITE IS FILING PATENT APPLICATIONS FOR THE TREATMENT OF VARIOUS ADVANCED SOLID TUMORS
AQ
09:46aCanon helps to usher in a new collaborative vision at ces 2022
PR
09:43aRoyal Caribbean bookings take a hit as Omicron fears worsen
RE
09:42aHollandse Kust (zuid) Alpha topside installed in the North Sea
AQ
09:42aTextron to release fourth quarter results on january 27, 2022
AQ
09:39aIntegrated Media Technology Limited Announces Launching of its NFT Trading Platform
PR
09:39aSuperCom Chairman Purchased 512,000 SPCB Shares In the Open Market
PR
09:37aGermany to pull the plug on three of its last six nuclear plants
RE
09:37aAL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Commits to a More Sustainable Future with its “Banking on a Sustainable Journey” Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"