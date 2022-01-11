Log in
Thomas Park Investments Launches Joint Venture with Artemis Real Estate Partners

01/11/2022 | 01:24pm EST
Three Mid-Atlantic Acquisitions Seed Planned $500M MOB Portfolio

Thomas Park Investments today announced a joint venture with Chevy Chase, Maryland-based private equity firm Artemis Real Estate Partners to acquire a $500 million portfolio of healthcare real estate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005984/en/

As part of its joint venture with Artemis Real Estate Partners, Thomas Park Investments purchased 910 Frederick Road in Baltimore, Maryland. It's one of three medical office buildings acquired to seed the joint venture's planned $500 million MOB portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of its joint venture with Artemis Real Estate Partners, Thomas Park Investments purchased 910 Frederick Road in Baltimore, Maryland. It's one of three medical office buildings acquired to seed the joint venture's planned $500 million MOB portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited to work with a best-in-class equity partner that shares an aligned vision on medical office real estate,” says EJ Rumpke, Thomas Park’s chief executive officer. “Our initial portfolio acquisitions with Artemis are the starting point for building a first-class portfolio along the East Coast.”

The programmatic venture will seek core plus medical office buildings throughout the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The venture kicked off with the $40 million acquisition of medical office real estate across three buildings in dense, affluent areas with positive demographic outlooks:

  • Baltimore, Maryland (910 Frederick Road) – A fully leased 31,000-square-foot medical office building occupied by Orthopedic Associates of Central Maryland. Thomas Park identified this sale-leaseback off market.
  • Columbia, Maryland (10840 Little Patuxent Parkway) – Johns Hopkins Medical Imaging anchors this fully leased 31,000 square-foot medical office building. Thomas Park purchased this asset off market.
  • Princeton, New Jersey (800 Bunn Drive) – A 30,000-square-foot multi-tenant medical office building 100% leased with Princeton Interventional Cardiology, Schweiger Dermatology Group, and Women’s Healthcare of Princeton anchoring the building.

“We value Thomas Park’s unique experience and relationships in healthcare real estate,” says Michael Vu, principal at Artemis. “We are eager to take advantage of their ability to bring off-market opportunities to the table at a highly competitive time and grow our partnership quickly.”

“The medical office market has been resilient throughout the pandemic and will grow as healthcare continues its shift away from inpatient care,” says Alex Kopicki, Thomas Park’s chief investment officer. “Partnering with Artemis allows us to remain competitive despite heightened competition for investment opportunities in the space.”

About Thomas Park Investments

Focused exclusively on healthcare real estate, Thomas Park Investments is the fastest growing private equity real estate firm in its specialty within the mid-Atlantic. Founded in 2019, TPI’s leadership offers more than 25 years of commercial real estate experience and manages nearly 500,000 square feet of medical office capacity. The Annapolis, Maryland-based firm is on pace to complete $150 million of medical office building acquisitions in 2022. For more information, visit thomas-park.com.


© Business Wire 2022
